Y’all, Tana Mongeau & Brooke Schofield’s Beef With Alissa Violet Just Got Messier

Y’all, the drama between Tana Mongeau, Brooke Schofield, and Alissa Violet just got a whole lot messier. On July 17, Mongeau and Schofield took to their Cancelled podcast to respond to their ongoing beef with Violet. The tea is really spilling now, y’all.

The drama began on July 6 after Mongeau posted a TikTok saying, “At least I’m not Jason Nash.” Not long after Mongeau posted the video, Violet responded with a TikTok of her own defending fellow content creator Jason Nash, who has grown rather infamous for his TikTok Lives where he, oftentimes, asks fans for money.

In her now-deleted video, Violet called out Mongeau for making fun of Nash, whom she said was just trying to make an “honest living.” Though Mongeau didn’t immediately respond to Violet (Her Campus reached out to Mongeau for comment, but didn’t hear back at the time of publication), Schofield did and she was not having it.

In a TikTok posted on July 6, Schofield defended Mongeau by calling out the hypocrisy of Violet’s anti-drama. In the video, Schofield mentioned an instance when Violet was selling her clothes on Depop and in the description of one item in particular, Violet name-dropped influencer Paige Lorenze, claiming that the fellow influencer was trying to steal her boyfriend the night she wore said item.

During their July 17 podcast episode, Mongeau and Schofield discussed their recent feud with Violet. Mongeau explained how she often made an effort with Violet due to them having mutual friends, but always felt as though Violet didn’t like her. “You never wanted to like me and this was your final excuse,” Mongeau said, referring to her and Violet’s doomed relationship.

Schofield claimed Violet slid into her DMs to discuss the drama after the whole TikTok video debacle. Schofield said that Violet only ever acknowledged her presence when the Cancelled podcast began to blow up. Her Campus reached out to Violet’s team for comment on Mongeau and Schofield’s claims but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.

“You know why you don’t remember me? Because, for a long time, I didn’t have any followers or clout … you know when you started noticing me and maybe saying ‘hi’ here and there? As soon as this podcast started to blow up,” Schofield said. Schofield mentioned how she and Violet spoke on the phone and Violet suggested she come onto the Cancelled podcast to clear up the drama, but Mongeau and Schofield turned that down.

After Schofield made an appearance on the Trisha Paytas’ Just Trish podcast on July 11 where she spoke about the drama with Violet, she said she received yet another DM from the fellow influencer. The DM apparently read, “I understand you have to publicly defend your co-host who gave you your career.” Schofield continued reading the DM on Cancelled, saying, “I sincerely hope these paychecks are worth your morality, girl … Unfortunately, there’s a reason why nobody wants to come on the podcast and this is a huge part.” Schofield went on to set the record straight that she was asked by Violet “yesterday” to appear on the podcast.

Schofield reiterated that she didn’t defend Mongeau because she “gave her her career,” but because of how many people on the internet treat her as an “easy target.” She then put Violet on blast for being quick to call others “bullies” while simultaneously spreading hate. “You know what? Kick rocks, Alissa,” Schofield said, before noting that Mongeau is in a “new era” and is now “unproblematic.”

This whole situation is giving DRAMA and I’m eating it up.