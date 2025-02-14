Our favorite matchmaker is coming back! Just one month after the hit Netflix series XO, Kitty — the spinoff series inspired by the popular To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before film franchise — premiered its second season, it’s officially been confirmed that the show will be returning for Season 3.

The show announced this exciting news on Valentine’s Day, sharing a video on XO, Kitty‘s Instagram account of Anna Cathcart (who plays Kitty) receiving flowers and a gift. She then reads a card with a poem written on it. “Roses are red. Violets are blue. There’s a third season of XO, Kitty in store for you,” she says, before pulling a Season 3 script out of the gift bag, adding, “It’s official! Season 3 of XO, Kitty is in the works.”

After the way Season 2 ended, fans are rejoicing to hear that a third season is already in the works. In case you forgot, Season 2 featured a lot of drama for the KISS crew. In addition to Yuri and Juliana calling it quits and a new villain (aka Stella) being introduced, there was also a lot of “will they, won’t they” happening between Kitty and Min Ho. At the end of Season 2, it’s clear that Kitty and Min Ho have feelings for each other, which they almost act on at in Episode 8… but don’t.

Though Season 2 didn’t end on a major cliffhanger, fans have to know what happens next for Kitty and Min Ho, which is why they can’t contain their excitement now that Season 3 is officially happening.

So, when will the new season drop, and what will it be about? Don’t worry, besties, here are the deets.

What will XO, Kitty season 3 Be about?

There isn’t much info about Season 3 yet. However, XO, Kitty showrunner, executive producer, and writer Jessica O’Toole told TUDUM that the upcoming season will definitely be one for the books.

“I’m so excited to head back to Seoul for another season with our incredible cast and crew. If you thought junior year at KISS brought the drama… just wait,” O’Toole said. “I know we left fans on a cliffhanger at the end of Season 2, but I can promise Season 3 will be worth the wait, including our first summer episode — not to mention plenty of romance, friendship, adventure… and kissing. Lots of kissing.”

When will XO, Kitty season 3 be released?

So far, it’s unclear when Season 3 of XO, Kitty will hit Netflix. Since Season 2 premiered almost two years after Season 1, there’s a good chance fans might not get Season 3 for a while. But from what O’Toole told Tudum, it sounds like Season 3 will be worth the wait!