Min Ho and Kitty + Peter and Lara Jean
Um, Can We Talk About These ‘TATBILB’ Parallels In ‘XO, Kitty’ Season 2?

Siobhan Robinson

I think I’ve become a personal investigator of all things XO, Kitty. It may sound dramatic, but since Season 2 premiered on Netflix on Jan. 16, I’ve been obsessed with learning everything I can about the characters, what songs are on this season’s soundtrack, and, more importantly, micro-analyzing every detail that could point to Min Ho and Kitty becoming endgame. While scanning through their interactions, I began to have a feeling of déjà vu, as certain scenes between the two mirrored ones from  To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Apparently, I’m not alone in this as my TikTok feed has been filled with other curious fans pointing out scenes between Min Ho and Kitty that are similar to those between Peter and Lara Jean. Curious to learn more? I have got you covered. 

In XO, Kitty Season 2, we see Kitty exploring her sexuality as she navigates her lingering feelings for Yuri while gradually developing romantic feelings for Min Ho. If you remember, Min Ho confessed his love for Kitty during their plane ride back to the States at the end of Season 1 but was rejected. This season, viewers are drawn into a classic “will they, won’t they” dynamic as Kitty and Min Ho face their own challenges and setbacks. Despite everything, one thing remains constant: Min Ho and Kitty always find ways to support each other. Their moments together this season stand out and have quickly become fan favorites. It’s no surprise that certain scenes parallel some iconic moments from To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Let’s take a walk down memory lane, shall we?

Fainting Scene

In TATBILB, while Lara Jean is in gym class, Peter asks her about the letter she wrote him. Lara Jean has no idea why he has her letter or who even gave it to him (we later learn it was Kitty). Overwhelmed by the sudden realization, LJ faints on the track and Peter wakes her up. The situation in XO, Kitty, is very different, but I assure you that there are parallels! Towards the end of Episode 2, Q is late for the track meet qualifiers because Jin switched off all of his alarms the night before. In an attempt to stall until Q arrives, Kitty causes a commotion on the track before pretending to faint abruptly. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that her fall position almost identically mirrored that of Lara Jean’s. The parallels continue as Min Ho runs to check on Kitty. I really need them to be a couple soon!

The Hot Tub Scene

Who could forget the hot tub scene on the class ski trip? At this point, Peter and Lara Jean have begun to develop feelings for each other but have yet to cross the line that will turn their fake relationship into a real one. To maintain her distance, Lara Jean chooses not to sit next to Peter on the bus trip there, which disappoints him. LJ eventually finds Peter on the trip, sitting alone in the hot tub before they talk out their feelings. One standout moment is when LJ dives into the water in her pajamas because she didn’t bring a swimsuit. The scene highlights their relationship and is one of the sweetest moments in the movie. 

In the case of XO, Kitty, chaos breaks out during the ski trip hosted by Min Ho when Kitty’s letter to Yuri is shown to the friend group in Episode 4. Kitty wallows in the hot tub until Min Ho discovers her. Kitty refuses to get out of the hot tub, so Min Ho goes in fully clothed to hug and console her. If that’s not true love, I’m not sure what is. 


The connections between XO, Kitty and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before warm my heart and make me want to ship Kitty and Min Ho even more! Here’s to them becoming endgame, hopefully in a potential Season 3.

