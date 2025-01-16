Let’s Talk About The Kitty, Min Ho, & Stella Love Triangle In ‘XO, Kitty’

Spoiler warning: Spoilers for Season 2 of XO, Kitty follow. If there’s one thing Netflix’s XO, Kitty has mastered, it’s giving us drama with a capital “D.” Season 1 introduced plenty of romantic chaos, and with Season 2 finally here, things are getting even messier with the introduction of Stella, portrayed by Audrey Huynh. If you watched the season already, then you probably know that Min Ho started dating Stella, who happens to be Kitty’s new roommate at KISS. But there’s one problem: Kitty finds herself developing romantic feelings for Min Ho after he confessed his love for her in Season 1. I know, crazy right? Let’s break it all down because this triangle deserves its own flowchart.

Kitty Song Covey—our matchmaking queen turned match-seeking icon—thought moving to Seoul for Dae, her long-distance bae, in Season 1 would be smooth sailing. Spoiler alert: it wasn’t. After navigating heartbreak, culture shock, and self-discovery, Kitty’s romantic journey has only gotten more complicated. We entered the unexpected twist of Kitty having romantic interests in both boys and girls in Season 1, a unique aspect of her character in a genre that typically has straight, predominantly white leads and love interests. Not only are Kitty and all of her crushes people of color, but they also reflect the types of relationships we rarely see on screen. With Min Ho’s growing feelings and Stella entering the picture in Season 2, Kitty’s love life is now a full-blown K-drama.

Toward the end of XO, Kitty Season 1, Kitty and Dae break up and share mutually sweet words with each other as he runs after her in the airport. They both agreed that they were the first people they had ever loved and kissed each other goodbye.

After she breaks up with Dae, Kitty bumps into Yuri and confesses her feelings for her before she realizes Yuri’s there to pick up her GF, Juliana. Kitty then sees herself out, and—of course—finds herself sitting next to Min Ho on her flight.

Min Ho: The Unexpected Softie

Min Ho started as the quintessential “ugh, him?” character-rich, gorgeous, and annoyingly smug. But as Kitty’s charm cracked his façade, we saw his softer, more vulnerable side. Remember when he ran on stage during Kitty’s performance to help break her fall? Or when his jealousy bubbled to the surface in the most swoon-worthy way? By mid-season, it was clear Min Ho wasn’t just a side character; he was a major contender for Kitty’s heart.

Let’s fast-forward to the final moments of Season 1. Kitty boards the plane back to the U.S., and guess who’s sitting next to her? Min Ho, who’s also heading stateside to visit his mom. Cue the tension and heart eyes as Min Ho drops the bombshell—we’re talking full K-drama confession here—that he’s fallen in love with Kitty. And just like that, the season ends, leaving us absolutely feral for what happens next.

Season 2 begins with nothing really changing between Kitty and Min Ho as they’re still battling their ongoing back-and-forth feelings. (Let’s be real—who wouldn’t fall for a guy who gives you a good laugh and makes you feel like you belong in a K-drama?) That is until Stella enters the picture.

Stella: The New Curveball

Portrayed by Audrey Huynh, Stella is cool, confident, and fiercely independent. Adding to the intrigue, Stella is also Kitty’s new roommate at KISS, bringing what seems to be a bubbly personality and unique perspective into Kitty’s life. But Stella’s true intentions? Not so pure.

Initially, Stella had her sights set on Min Ho, and even called on Kitty to make their romance happen. Trying to rise above the drama, Kitty insists on making Stella & Min Ho an item. But like most of Kitty’s plans, this backfired, adding yet another layer of chaos to the drama. Though Stella seemed harmless at first, her motives for getting Min Ho’s attention were far from romantic. In a surprising twist, she was secretly trying to blackmail Min Ho and sabotage his father’s empire. Despite her friendly exterior, she used her charm and wit to manipulate those around her.

The Messy Middle

As Kitty navigated her romantic feelings, both Min Ho and Stella brought their A-game. Min Ho offered those classic rom-com moments: heart-to-hearts under twinkling lights and smoldering gazes that could melt an iceberg. Meanwhile, Stella brought her A-game as a total mastermind manipulator. What Kitty initially thought was a blossoming friendship with Stella quickly unraveled as she realized Stella wasn’t the ally she seemed. Instead, Stella’s entangled relationships and calculated schemes sent ripples of chaos through everyone’s lives, making her presence a constant source of drama. Kitty found herself torn—trying to protect Min Ho from Stella’s deception while grappling with her own growing feelings for him, creating tension at every turn.

But that’s not all—while trying to balance her feelings and save Min Ho from Stella’s schemes, Kitty also found herself caught in the middle of a friendship breakup and became the accidental reason Yuri and her new girlfriend Juliana split up and also has feelings for a new potential “lover” on campus Praveena. It seems like drama just can’t leave Kitty alone!

Where Do We Go From Here?

Season 2 is shaping up to be a rollercoaster. Will Kitty choose Min Ho, the guy who’s secretly a softie under all that swagger? Or will she revisit her old flames like Dae, who may still carry a torch for her, or Yuri, whose connection with Kitty was left unresolved? Or, plot twist, will Kitty take the single-and-thriving route, focusing on herself for once? (Honestly, mood.)

What’s clear is that this love triangle isn’t just about Kitty’s romantic choices. It’s about her growing up, figuring out who she is, and learning that love—in all its forms—is messy, beautiful, and totally worth the drama.

Whether you’re Team Min Ho or Team Kitty-Just-Date-Yourself, one thing’s for sure: this Season 2 love triangle had me hooked. Hopefully, the drama’s even juicier in Season 3.