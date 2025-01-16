ICYMI, Peter Kavinsky Isn’t The Only ‘TATBILB’ Cameo In ‘XO, Kitty’ Season 2

XO, Kitty‘s highly anticipated second season premiered on Netflix on Jan. 16, and it’s definitely for all the passionate, hopeless romantics out there. Season 2 has more drama, more swoon-worthy moments, and far too many realistic encounters as Kitty adjusts to life abroad and finds her footing as she matures. She’s not alone in figuring it out, though, since some familiar faces from the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before realm appear to support her, and we *have* to talk about it.

The year was 2018. I was a junior in high school, and the movie everyone couldn’t stop talking about was To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. Not only did I watch it more times than I should, but it also helped lock in my crush on Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo). So imagine my surprise when I saw him in the XO, Kitty Season 2 trailer! Yes, you heard that right — Peter Kavinsky has made his return to the small screen. But here’s the twist: he’s not the only TATBILB cameo you’ll see this season. How do these familiar faves come into play to help Kitty? Don’t worry, bestie, I’m here to spill all the tea. Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for XO, Kitty Season 2 follow.

Peter Kavinsky

When I heard “I Like Me Better” by Lauv — the unofficial sound of To All The Boys I Loved Before play in the background and Peter Kavinsky graced my screen, I felt like time stood still. In Episode 6 of XO, Kitty Season 2, Peter makes a return, visiting Kitty on KISS’s campus while there for a lacrosse competition. Peter, now 22 years old, tasks Kitty to help him make a surprise for Lara Jean, which turns out to be buying her stationery items (Lara Jean is a writing girlie after all). In place of LJ, Peter also gives Kitty letters addressed to their mother, Eve, that Simon had mailed in the past.

Photo By Netflix

Peter also encourages Kitty on how to deal with her complicated love triangle, believing that Min Ho may still be in love with her after their brief interaction at the stationery store. He mentioned that Min Ho refers to Kitty by her last name, Covey, something Peter is notorious for. If you ask me, Peter’s a total Min Ho and Kitty Shipper, just like me!

Before heading to Tokyo for the tournament, Peter meets with Kitty one last time and reminds her to be herself, which is a heartwarming scene since Peter is totally Kitty’s older brother figure. Here’s to seeing him again in a possible third season of XO, Kitty — hopefully accompanied by LJ.

Margot

In the season finale of XO, Kitty, we get one more TATBILB cameo, which was made by the oldest Covey sister, Margot. We first see Margot on a FaceTime call, telling Kitty and their cousin Jiwon that their grandma had finally agreed to settle the family’s quarrel and fly to Korea to see their great aunt. Margot begins looking for flights before returning to Scotland for her new job, which starts in a few weeks. However, the flight is abruptly cancelled, so everything seemed to not go as planned. This problem doesn’t last long, however, because Min Ho helps the family by letting Margot and Grandma use his private jet to visit the latter’s estranged sister. It was so heartwarming to watch Kitty finally be able to end the decades-long feud.

It was so sweet getting to see familiar faces pop up in Season 2, playing a part in pushing Kitty toward her full potential. Is it a long shot to hope that we can see Lara Jean make an appearance in XO, Kitty in the future?