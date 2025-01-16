Every K-pop Song On The ‘XO, Kitty’ Season 2 Soundtrack

With the start of the new year, I’m in desperate need of a new playlist — and I think XO, Kitty might just help me out. The highly anticipated Season 2 dropped on Jan. 16, and let me tell you, the show didn’t shy away from the drama and heart-fluttering scenes that viewers have come to know and love.

XO, Kitty Season 2 stays true to the winning formula of the first season — blending elements and charm reminiscent of classic K-dramas. But one thing that really sets it apart? The soundtrack. Just like Season 1, nearly every episode of Season 2 features some of the most popular K-pop songs from recent years.

For K-pop stans, figuring out which tracks are playing in each episode is second nature. But if you’re not already immersed in the genre, consider this article your official introduction. Luckily for you, I’ve done some internet sleuthing and compiled a list of all the K-pop songs featured in XO, Kitty Season 2. You can thank me later. Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for XO, Kitty Season 2 follow.

Episode 1

“I AM” by IVE Starting the list off strong. In the first episode of Season 2, Kitty recalls all of the drama from Season 1, as well as gives a brief overview of everything that’s happened since we last saw her. While she speaks, the girl group IVE’s song “I AM” plays in the background. “I AM” is, in my opinion, the perfect song to reintroduce us to the world of XO, Kitty and the upcoming drama. “I DO’ by (G)-IDLE As Kitty prepares to return to her dorm and opens the door, Yuri opens it instead. It’s at this moment that time freezes for Kitty, as she can’t help but stare at Yuri as “I DO” by (G)-IDLE plays. The song only adds to the momentum of the scene and emphasizes that Kitty’s crush on Yuri isn’t going away anytime soon. “Curling Field” by Tamiz, Juicelover As the friend group made their way to Yuri’s group BBQ dinner, “Curling Field” by Tamiz and Juicelover is played. The song is a lively and distinctive track, which adds a little vibrancy to the setting! “Off The Record” by IVE As Min Ho and Kitty reunite to settle things after he confessed his crush on her on the plane at the end of Season 1, the two (mainly Min Ho) subtly flirt with one another about their reaction to the confession. “Off The Record” by IVE can be heard in the background during this interaction! I’m definitely team Min Ho! “We got so much” by LE SSERAFIM While the friend group gathered to celebrate the start of the new school year, Yuri raised a toast to her newfound family of friends at KISS. The song “We got so much” by girl group LE SSERAFIM plays during her speech, adding a nice touch to how much the friend group cares for one another despite their setbacks. “BIBI Vengeance” by BIBI The track “BIBI Vengeance” by K-pop soloist BIBI is heard at the end of episode 1 when Stella tells her parents that her name isn’t Esther and subtly points out that her intentions at KISS are more than she’s letting on. “BIBI Vengeance” is a powerful song about pursuing revenge, and it helps to foreshadow Stella’s own objectives!

Episode 2

“Fireworks” by AIMERS Fireworks were definitely sparking in Kitty’s head as Yuri affectionately touched her shoulder in Episode 2. For viewers, the moment feels special, knowing Kitty has harbored a crush on Yuri since the latter half of Season 1. But here’s the catch — Yuri is still in the dark about Kitty’s feelings. For now, the only “fireworks” in play are the ones featured during the scene: “Fireworks” by K-pop boy group AIMERS. “Crazy Like You” by CHUNG HA Professor Lee overhears Kitty’s conversation with Q at the end of Episode 2 about how difficult it had been to live with Yuri and Juliana while they secretly date. Lee promptly tells Yuri and Juliana that they can no longer live together due to breaking school rules. The moment is intense as it shifts to the end credits, and it calls for an equally intense song, which is where “Crazy Like You” by K-pop singer CHUNG HA comes in.

Episode 3

“Colors” by AIMERS Dae confessed to the friend group earlier on that he had ambitions to be a singer. Min Ho, along with Stella and Eunice, help him practice as a way to give him a greater stage presence. During the montage, AIMERS’ track “Colors” can be heard! “FEARLESS” by LE SSERAFIM “FEARLESS,” LE SSERAFIM’s debut single, is played while Praveena, Kitty, and Min Ho sneak into KISS after hours to retrieve the 1993 time capsule to see whether Kitty’s mom, Eve, left any clues about her and Simon. Going up against Professor Lee definitely requires a fearless attitude.

Episode 4

“Nun Nu Nan Na” by cignature There aren’t many K-pop songs in Episode 4, but “Nun Nu Nan Na” by Cignature is played at the beginning of the episode during the friend group’s road trip to the ski resort getaway that Min Ho is hosting!

Episode 6

“Where We Go” by AIMERS Kitty and Peter’s sweet reunion when he visited her on campus made my To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before heart seem a little more complete. In the beginning of Episode 6, Kitty and Peter go shopping to pick out stationery items for Lara Jean. While the two are shopping, AIMERS’s “Where We Go” plays in the background. You’re welcome in advance. “ASSA” by cignature As the final track meet began, Q stepped in for Jin after he twisted his ankle. During the prepping period, the song “ASSA” by Cignature can be heard. “ASSA” is a joyful, bright, and cheery song, and “Assa” is a Korean slang term roughly comparable to the English exclamation “awesome!” One thing is certain: I felt the same energy watching Q win the meet!

Episode 7

“Cherish” by AIMERS I’m starting to think I might have to stan AIMERS because all of their songs featured in Season 2 have been added to my playlist! As KISS students prepare for the Cherry Blossom Ball, prom-posal season is in full swing. Kitty, who was confused about her feelings for Min Ho, noticed him in the halls, and “Cherish” by AIMERS played as she locked eyes with him. Sadly, the moment was cut short when she learned he was actually asking Stella to the ball. Ah, how tough is young love! “Over & Over” by CRAVITY If you got distracted for a second, you might have missed this tune playing in the background. In a quick montage showing multiple vendors in a Seoul market, the song “Over & Over” by boy group CRAVITY played. The song served as a transition as Kitty prepared to meet her great-aunt with the help of her cousin, Jiwon. “Drama” by aespa “Drama” by aespa is sometimes used by fans as background audio while they spill tea on social media, but the concept also applies to XO, Kitty. “Drama” can be heard near the end of Episode 7, when Stella unveiled her plan to bring down Mr. Moon’s talent empire. Stella explained to Min Ho that she had always planned to use him to get dirt on his father, and if Min Ho didn’t comply, she would blame the entire situation on Kitty. Talk about some major K-drama.

EPISODE 8