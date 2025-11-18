With Wicked: For Good just a few short days away from hitting theaters on Nov. 21, the fangirling — and all the red carpet buzz — is officially in full gear. The anticipation for the sequel has been building up since the release of the first movie nearly one year ago. As if that excitement isn’t enough, Ariana Grande may have added even more fuel to the fire with what could be a hint at the potential of Wicked 3.

Before we all freak out, nothing is confirmed quite yet. At a fan Q&A panel during the cast’s press tour, Grande opened up about the emotions surrounding the sequel and what many have assumed may be the end of an era. When discussing if this press run could be the cast’s last together, Grande very carefully hinted at the possibility of a future — or at least implied that this isn’t the end for them just yet.

“You mentioned ‘farewell tour.’ If we’ve learned anything from Cher, we can count on there always being another farewell tour,” Grande said in a video clip she posted to her own Instagram on Nov. 16. “I don’t think anyone’s going anywhere.”

When the moderator asked Grande if she was in fact confirming Wicked 3, Grande kept things as vague as could be. Keeping in mind that Wicked: For Good will mark the end of the plot in the original 1995 Wicked novel by Gregory Maguire and the second act of the Wicked Broadway musical, this is technically the end of Elphaba and Glinda’s story. There could always be more stories to tell about the characters that make up the wonderful world of Oz, however. Wicked itself is a prequel to the 1932 Wizard of Oz film, after all. Plus, Maguire actually has three additional novels serving as sequels to Wicked. Son of a Witch, published in 2005, tells the story of Elphaba’s son; the 2008 novel A Lion Among Men tells the backstory of the Cowardly Lion; and 2011’s Out of Oz returns to Dorothy’s storyline and her journey to the Land of Oz.

Still, Grande emphasized the “great peace” and “big relief” that’s coming with the release of Wicked: For Good. “I think there’s a peace that’s felt, because people will finally get to know the full truth of these women,” Grande said.

Third movie or not, Grande made it clear that “no one’s going anywhere,” and this is certainly not a goodbye for any of the cast members. “These characters will be a part of our hearts always,” she continued. “They’ve changed our lives irrevocably and permanently, and I’m so grateful for that.”

Grande isn’t the only one hinting at a potential third movie. Director John M. Chu and Michelle Yeoh, who plays Madame Morrible, gave a few just as subtle nods during red carpet interviews with Variety on Nov. 17.

Jon M. Chu says there's "a lot of ideas" flying around about a 3rd #Wicked movie. pic.twitter.com/ZlUX5UVMco — Variety (@Variety) November 18, 2025

Michelle Yeoh shares that she’d say “yes” to a 3rd #Wicked movie in a heartbeat: "Why would I ever say no to [Jon M. Chu]" pic.twitter.com/D2LpCZLR8e — Variety (@Variety) November 18, 2025

Although nothing is official, these hints are sounding pretty promising. Only time will tell if the journey through Oz will continue.