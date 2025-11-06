It’s no shock to anyone that Cynthia Erivo has one of the best voices of our generation. But when Wicked: One Wonderful Night aired on NBC on Nov. 6, fans online all had the same reaction. Namely, Cynthia Erivo’s live vocals had everyone shocked — not because anyone doubted that she was an amazing singer. (I mean, we’ve all seen Wicked, of course.) But people were shocked because her vocals sounded even better (if that’s possible) during the live performances at the Dolby Theatre for the Wicked TV special than they did in the actual Wicked studio recordings.

Wicked: For Good is coming out in theaters on Nov 21 this year and fans are waiting with bated breath at home for the second installment of the movie-musical. Luckily, John M. Chu and the wonderful cast have blessed us with a TV special to hold us over before the big release. NBC’s Wicked special, Wicked: One Wonderful Night, brought audiences plenty of laughs from SNL cast member Bowen Yang, gasps from Ariana Grande’s live performances, and a standing ovation when director John M. Chu took the stage. Wicked: One Wonderful Night also contained intimate chats among the cast, spectacular performances of songs from the musical performed in front of a live audience at the Dolby Theatre, and even some hints of what’s to come in Wicked: For Good. And it’s all streaming on Peacock on Nov. 7.

But really, Erivo took fans’ collective breath away. Fans are all over social media praising Erivo’s next-level vocals, and you need to listen.

I’m Saving THese Videos Of Cynthia Erivo’s NBC Wicked Special Performances forever.

Seeing these two perform “What Is This Feeling?” live on Broadway would be a gift.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo performing ‘What Is This Feeling?’ live for the first time.

Can't wait for WICKED FOR GOOD !!#WickedForGood pic.twitter.com/0mXEf404Jk — Aryan (@Aryan_MW) November 3, 2025

Erivo didn’t just share the stage with Grande. she also performed with Jeff Goldblum.

Cynthia Erivo & Jeff Goldblum perform ‘The Wizard and I’ during TV special #Wicked One Wonderful Night. pic.twitter.com/EBCbe3rJ1q — 𝙲𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚖𝚊 𝙱𝚞𝚛𝚜𝚝 (@CinemaBurst) November 7, 2025

And most impressive of all, she sang “Defying Gravity” live while literally defying gravity, and hit every note harder than the last.

Fans couldn’t help but be gagged over Erivo’s live vocals.

One fan is planning to take legal action and I can’t say I blame them.

i'm not that girl??



cynthia erivo, i'm suing for emotional damages pic.twitter.com/vfST2jVIGY — lisa ☼ is seeing ariana (@povbreathinn) November 7, 2025

Another is hoping that Erivo and Grande will take the stage again to perform these songs live.

Yea I need Cynthia and Ariana to do a one week show of wicked on broadway they sound so good live pic.twitter.com/PDWrkKhNJd — 🙂‍↕️ (@arixabeI) November 7, 2025

People were getting emotional. How could you not be?

sobbing to for good with my mama… ariana grande and cynthia erivo the generational talents that you are — ♡ reagan ♡ (@wonybinskitsch) November 7, 2025

Fans couldn’t help but gush over her performance with Goldblum.

"The Wizard & I" more like Jeff & Cynthia Erivo eating the stage up, those insane vocals oh my god truly oz's favorite team! 😭😭😭 — seb • KARMA (spilled) 🍉 (@sebastiandpy) November 7, 2025

Even people who didn’t see Wicked are ready to tune in now that they’ve heard Erivo’s impeccable vocals.

Dang I never seen wicked but I wanna see it now just saw and heard Cynthia Erivo perform a song on the wicked live concert tonight she sounded so good! I knew she could sing but didn't realize how soft her voice is . pic.twitter.com/VYOtSVrPm3 — neshia_readbooksnotpeople 📚📚🤪🎮🖥️ (@neshgotgame) November 7, 2025

This fan basically summed up what everyone is saying.

I cannot express this enough – seeing Cynthia Erivo fly over the audience and sing this live was immaculate.



Somehow she may have even sounded better than the film (which is a crazy statement considering she gave a definitive performance of the song there). — Wicked Updates 🧹 (@wicked_updates) November 4, 2025

For fans who just can’t get enough of Erivo’s stunning vocals — or any of the casts’, for that matter — then make sure to buy your tickets as soon as possible for Wicked: For Good, which hits theaters on Nov 21.