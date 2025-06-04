The ‘Wicked: For Good’ Trailer Includes A Snippet Of A New Song

I have been changed for good. The new Wicked: For Good trailer dropped on June 4, and it seems to include a teaser of a brand new song in the second movie. Wicked director Jon M. Chu confirmed that the second part will have two new songs, both written by the original Wicked musical’s composer, Stephen Schwartz. Now, it seems like fans finally got to hear part of it — even if it was just a millisecond.

The trailer opens with glass cracking, chimes ringing, and wind howling outside of Glinda’s window in Emerald City. She walks out to her balcony and says, “Elphaba Thropp, I know you’re out here. Just come in before the monkeys spot you.” Cynthia Erivo’s voice sings a new tune in the background before her character, Elphaba, suddenly appears on the balcony.

“There’s no going back,” Elphaba says in a voiceover in the trailer. Viewers can then hear her singing what seems to be a spell, which could also be part of the new track for the second movie.

The potential for brand new Wicked songs in the second movie has been rumored for a while, but on June 4, Chu confirmed to Vanity Fair the second movie will show each witch singing one new song. “They’re great additions to this movie. They were necessary in this movie to help tell the story,” Chu said. “To have Stephen Schwartz back behind the keys… it’s pretty extraordinary to watch him work.”

The seemingly unrecognizable tune isn’t the only song featured in the Wicked: For Good trailer, though. Fans can also hear a snippet of “No Good Deed,” as well as the movie title’s namesake, “For Good.”

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on Nov. 21, 2025.