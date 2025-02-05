Sorry Swifties, Taylor Swift Probably Won’t Perform With Kendrick At The Super Bowl

The 2025 Super Bowl is right around the corner, and I’m not sure about you, but my favorite part of the big night is the Halftime performance. ICYMI, Kendrick Lamar is headlining this year’s Halftime Show, and I’m excited to see him take the stage to perform his biggest hits. The “Not Like Us” rapper announced SZA would be joining him onstage, meaning we’re likely going to see the duo perform their hit track “All The Stars.” With SZA set to join Lamar on Feb. 9, some are wondering if he’ll also bring out Taylor Swift due to their past collaboration on “Bad Blood.” So, will Swift perform with Lamar at the 2025 Super Bowl? Let’s discuss.

In case you’ve been living under a rock for the past two years, Swift is dating Travis Kelce, a beloved football player on the Kansas City Chiefs. This is the second football season the couple has been together, and Feb. 9 will notably mark the second Super Bowl (in a row) Kelce has played in since he began dating Swift. Miss Americana herself has been an avid supporter of Kelce’s and she’s attended almost all of his games since going public with their romance.

She attended the 2024 Super Bowl alongside her besties Ice Spice and Blake Lively, and even spent time with Lana Del Rey during the game as the Chiefs battled it out against the San Francisco 49ers. Ultimately, Kelce’s team won the game, creating quite a moment in pop culture history, with images of him and Swift on the field celebrating his win embedded in everyone’s brains.

With the Chiefs now set to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, it’s all but certain Swift will be attending the Super Bowl, but Swifties want to know if she’ll make a surprise appearance during Lamar’s Halftime Show. But, why would Swift crash Lamar’s halftime performance in the first place? Well, the two have a professional working relationship and memorably collaborated on Swift’s iconic 2014 track “Bad Blood.”

It would be iconic (to say the least) for these two musicians to perform the hit song during the Super Bowl, but if I’m placing any bets, I’d have to say Swift likely won’t join Lamar on stage. When Swift shows up at NFL games, it’s merely to support her man. She seems to always have a good time at his games, and I don’t think she needs the added stress of a looming performance stressing her out while she’s trying to unwind and enjoy the Super Bowl.

Also, in case you didn’t know, Swift has been a fan of the Eagles for quite some time, so that means two of her favorite teams will be playing. It would be quite the moment if she chose to perform during this Halftime Show, but let’s face it: She’s not the headliner. It’s Lamar’s Halftime Show and he deserves to have the spotlight on him (alongside SZA, of course).

Plus, the “So High School” singer has been offered the Super Bowl headlining spot before but declined. Why? Well, she doesn’t want to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime until her first six albums have been re-recorded and released a la Taylor’s Version style. We still have a ways to go before that happens.

Personally, I think it’s wishful thinking to believe Swift will perform during the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show, but I can understand why Swifties are dying to see her grace the stage. Right now, the spotlight is on Lamar and SZA, and I can’t wait to see what they cook up for Feb. 9, because that’s the only reason I’m tuning into the Super Bowl in the first place!