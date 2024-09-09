Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Twitter Has Mixed Feelings About Kendrick Lamar Headlining The 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Makalah Wright

Y’all, we finally know who’s headlining the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show and he’s “Not Like Us” (IYKYK)! ICYMI, Kendrick Lamar has been selected to headline the coveted sporting event, which is taking place on Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans.

Both the NFL and Lamar announced the exciting news on Sep. 8 in a YouTube video.  

This will be Lamar’s second appearance at a Super Bowl Halftime show, as he performed alongside rap legends Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Snoop Dogg during the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show. With this being Lamar’s first time headlining the annual event, all eyes are on him and many fans are stoked for the upcoming performance. Lamar has had an outstanding year so far, from being featured on Future and Metro Boomin’s song “Like That” and dropping the ultimate diss track of all time “Not Like Us.” 

With all of the success Lamar has garnered throughout his career, headlining the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime show will add to his impressive list of accomplishments. But while some fans are excited for this performance, others aren’t too happy with the NFL’s 2025 Halftime Show choice.

Some fans believe that Miley Cyrus should’ve been picked.

Before Lamar was named the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner, there was a ton of hype surrounding the idea of Cyrus being chosen as the halftime performer for next year’s Super Bowl. However, all of that bliss came tumbling down once Lamar was announced as the halftime performer, and Miley fans are bummed.

Others believe that Lil Wayne should’ve been picked to headline the show.

Lil Wayne was Lamar’s mentor at the beginning of his career, and he is a native of New Orleans. With the 2025 Super Bowl taking place in New Orleans, many fans are disappointed that Lil Wayne, who hails from the city, wasn’t chosen for the opportunity. 

Others can’t stop talking about Lamar’s feud with Drake.

Although some people wanted to see other artists get chosen to headline the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show, many are excited to see Lamar take the stage and perform his biggest hits, including “Not Like Us.” With his beef with Drake being a hot topic in 2024, fans have started theorizing if the rappers’s feud will make it to the coveted stage. 

If you’ve been keeping up with the beef between Lamar and Drake, then you know it’s been in rotation for a decade. However, the feud came to a head in March 2024 when Lamar called out Drake in the song “Like That,” which caused Drake to retaliate with the songs “Push Ups” and “Family Matters.”  Since then, fans have been waiting for one of these rappers to make the next move and with Lamar now headlining the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show, some think the feud will take center stage on Feb. 9.

All in all, I am excited to see what Lamar has in store for the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show. He’s a brilliant performer and an outstanding songwriter, and these aspects will make for a memorable performance!

