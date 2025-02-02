Wondering If Tate McRae Will Be At The Grammys? You’re Not Alone

With the 2025 Grammy Awards almost here, I have so many questions about who’s going to attend. I’m assuming most of my favorite artists will be in attendance to celebrate such a phenomenal year in their careers. We’ll likely see Charli xcx, Sabrina Carpenter, and Chappell Roan attend the 2025 Grammys on Feb. 2, but what about Tate McRae?

McRae was (wrongfully) snubbed by the Recording Academy, who didn’t give her a single 2025 nomination, but this doesn’t necessarily mean the rising pop star won’t show up for music’s biggest night. I’m still unsure why the “it’s ok i’m ok” songstress wasn’t nominated in any of the major pop categories for this year’s celebrations but this is a discussion for another day.

Truthfully, I wouldn’t be surprised if she didn’t show up just because of the massive snub toward her discography, but then again, I’d love to see McRae make her Grammys debut this year. In case you didn’t know, McRae has never attended the Grammy Awards, nor has she been nominated for any awards by the Recording Academy.

Most notably, the “Greedy” singer wasn’t eligible to be recognized in the highly anticipated Best New Artist category. Why? Well, after an artist submits themselves in the category for three separate years, they aren’t able to be nominated again. That means that even though 2024 was an incredible year for McRae’s career, she wasn’t able to be nominated for Best New Artist, which reflected in the nominations.

Breakout artists like Roan and Carpenter were nominated in the category (and I’m predicting either of them will walk away with the win), despite Carpenter being a seasoned industry professional. However, Miss “Espresso” was incredibly savvy with her Grammy submissions over the course of her career, having only entered herself in 2017 and 2024, saving up her final push for her best, most mainstream year in the industry.

With so many major pop stars being on the nomination list, I’d love to see McRae join them and show her presence at the Grammys. Unfortunately, the Grammys are often more about celebrating commercial success, and it appears the Academy hasn’t recognized McRae as a commercial success quite yet.

I mean, do we really think Charli would’ve been nominated in all the major categories for BRAT if the album hadn’t gone as viral as it did in 2024? That’s not saying I don’t think she — or McRae — deserves to be nominated and take home a few Grammys on Feb. 2, but I’m just pointing out the unspoken politics of music’s biggest night.

As of now, it’s up in the air if McRae will attend the 2025 Grammys. Would I love to see her there? Of course. Do I want her to feel the pressure to succumb to industry standards and kiss up to the Recording Academy to cement her place in music? Certainly not.