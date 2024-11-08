ICYMI, Sabrina & Chappell Are Now Grammy-Nominated Artists

The 2025 Grammy Awardnominations have were announced on Nov. 8and the pop girlies of 2024 have earned their first nominations for the coverted ceremony! Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan have each earned nominations in the biggest categories and to many of their fans, these nods are long-awaited and well-deserved. Both artists have been able to capitalize on their success by creating astounding music and appealing to their targeted audiences alike.

Carpenter and Roan were both nominated for the General Field awards, which includes Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist. They were also nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album, Talk about a long time of waiting and working to achieve some amazing recognition!

What makes these nominations even more special is that Carpenter and Roan are first-time Grammy nominees, so this moment has to be special and memorable for them. This success comes after both earned spots on the Billboard Hot 100 and other Billboard charts, as well as going on tours respectively. As excited as I am for these women, I am happy that more Gen Z artists are being recognized by the Recording Academy.

Following the announcements of the Grammys, fans took to X to express their excitement for the artists and didn’t hold back!

GRAMMY NOMINATED SABRINA CARPENTER OG CARPENTERS WE DID IT pic.twitter.com/aTaUE6Ry5y — kaylee ౨ৎ (@madecfangeldust) November 8, 2024

#GRAMMYs CHAPPELL ROAN AND SABRINA CARPENTER NOMINATED FOR BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE 🙌🏻🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/pYDmAiqoks — rooda⁷(ꪜ )🍀 for the wallflowers (@jeongwoni54cm) November 8, 2024

sabrina carpenter & chappell roan are grammy nominees it’s a good day YUP pic.twitter.com/LIvJBUNOBw — cali is on her own, kid 💫 (@longstorycali) November 8, 2024

Sabrina carpenter and Chappell roan were officially nominated for best new artist! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/93Bjl00YQM — pop_insider 🤍🖤 (@PInsider_) November 8, 2024

SABRINA CARPENTER GRAMMY NOMINEE EVERYONE CHEER🗣️🗣️ pic.twitter.com/Ls6ZT2N5iA — Maria♡︎ | eras mx n4 (@mariawatchestv) November 8, 2024

Another pop girlie who also made her mark in 2024 is the brat summer queen herself, Charli XCX. And, yes, the fans have shared their excitement for her 2025 Grammy nominations, as well.

Charli being nominated for album of the year and record of the year at the Grammys I USED TO PRAY FOR THIS pic.twitter.com/TADEGUbsRX — J 💕⚔️ (@jxrxmyyg) November 8, 2024

CHARLI XCX JUST GOT 7 GRAMMY NOMINATIONS pic.twitter.com/uVoaGpNlgO — ducki 🏳️‍⚧️ (@dxckiii) November 8, 2024

Charli xcx got 7 grammy nominations… pic.twitter.com/74nUlSuAD1 — Mark ⛵️ (@MarinersElectra) November 8, 2024

Grammy nominated artist Charli XCX has such a nice ring to it… pic.twitter.com/Acvb2T3Xpm — cameron 🤍 (@365PRTYGRL) November 8, 2024

charli multiple grammy nominated artist and soon to be winner pic.twitter.com/Xr0rhO0gRS — maria 🍋‍🟩 (@outerspacemar) November 8, 2024

Feb. 2 can’t get here fast enough because I’m so excited to see if any of the pop girlies take home the biggest award in the music industry!