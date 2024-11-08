Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Sabrina Carpenter + Chappell Roan
ICYMI, Sabrina & Chappell Are Now Grammy-Nominated Artists

The 2025 Grammy Awardnominations have were announced on Nov. 8and the pop girlies of 2024 have earned their first nominations for the coverted ceremony! Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan have each earned nominations in the biggest categories  and to many of their fans, these nods are long-awaited and well-deserved. Both artists have been able to capitalize on their success by creating astounding music and appealing to their targeted audiences alike. 

Carpenter and Roan were both nominated for the General Field awards, which includes Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist. They were also nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album, Talk about a long time of waiting and working to achieve some amazing recognition! 

What makes these nominations even more special is that Carpenter and Roan are first-time Grammy nominees, so this moment has to be special and memorable for them. This success comes after both earned spots on the Billboard Hot 100 and other Billboard charts, as well as going on tours respectively. As excited as I am for these women, I am happy that more Gen Z artists are being recognized by the Recording Academy. 

Following the announcements of the Grammys, fans took to X to express their excitement for the artists and didn’t hold back!

Another pop girlie who also made her mark in 2024 is the brat summer queen herself, Charli XCX. And, yes, the fans have shared their excitement for her 2025 Grammy nominations, as well. 

Feb. 2 can’t get here fast enough because I’m so excited to see if any of the pop girlies take home the biggest award in the music industry!

