You may have heard of the new reality show everybody on TikTok is obsessing over, but if you haven’t, let me fill you in. Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is a show about eight women who live in a Mormon community in Utah. All eight of the women aren’t typical moms, though. They’re all influencers on TikTok, each with *huge* followings. But that’s not the only thing these women are known for. In 2022 — just two years after rising to popularity — the #MomTok influencers got caught in a “soft-swinging scandal” that garnered the attention of millions. Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives follow.

In The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, viewers are shown how the swinging scandal affected the women’s community and the constant pressure the cast felt handling this while remaining Mormon. The show gives Real Housewives vibes with its drama, unexpected moments, and unraveling secrets.

From the Fruity Pebbles gate to Whitney Leavitt’s sex toy brand deal, all of the juiciness and gossip from the show has fans asking one question: Will there be a Season 2? The series premiered on Sep. 6, and the first season has everybody begging for more — especially after that cliffhanger.

In case you missed it, in the last episode of Season 1, “The Book of Rumors,” Whitney is faced with whether or not to visit Mayci’s influencer event, Jennifer is at risk of losing business opportunities due to her involvement with #MomTok, and Taylor’s drama with her boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, has left everyone wondering if the hit series will return to answer fans’ burning questions. Here’s what we know so far.

Is The Show Returning For Season 2?

As of Sept. 10, there is no official confirmation for a second season for the show. However, one of the moms teased the possibility of a second season happening. In an interview with PEOPLE on Sept. 7, Mikayla Matthews said that she hopes her husband will be featured more in the second season. “Me and my husband are very witty and playful with each other. I think he’s the funniest person I know, but he’s rarely on the show,” she said.

Though Hulu hasn’t officially announced if The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is getting a second season, the odds of this happening are looking pretty good. Given how many people are talking about the show online and how popular the cast is, I wouldn’t be surprised if Season 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives gets released sometime in the coming months.

Personally, I would love it if Hulu gave us a second season, especially since so much happened at the end of Season 1. While there’s no telling if a new season is happening, I’ll be holding out hope that it does.