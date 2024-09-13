Netflix’s ‘Uglies’ *Needs* A Sequel — Especially After That Cliffhanger Ending

If you are a film fanatic, then you may have heard of Netflix’s new film Uglies, which was released on Sept. 13. The movie is set in a dystopian world where everyone is considered “ugly” and is required to get mandatory plastic surgery at the age of 16 to be considered “pretty.” Tally Youngblood, the protagonist of the story, sets out on a journey of rebellion against the “Pretties” after finding out how negative the world she’s come to know really is.

Within the novel series, there are three other novels that follow Uglies. They include Pretties, Specials, and Extras. The other three novels expand the story of the dystopian society, as well as Tally’s character. Because of this, many are wondering if Uglies will get a sequel. Although it’s still early to really know for sure (it hasn’t even been a full 24 hours since Netflix released the film), it’s understandable to wonder if there’s a possibility of the novel Pretties getting a film adaptation. Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for Uglies follow.

As of Sept. 13, there is no news that the Uglies will be getting a sequel.

Uglies ended on a major cliffhanger with Tally becoming one of the Pretties after surrendering to Dr. Cable (Laverne Cox) to allow David (Keith Powers) and the Smoke to escape with the antidote to cure lesions in the brain caused by the Pretties surgery. Will Tally remain with the Pretties or will she reunite with David and the Smoke to put to a stop to Dr. Cable?

So far, it’s unclear if a sequel will happen. If Netflix greenlights one, there’s a good chance Joey King and Keith Powers could return as Tally and David, respectively, since both characters appear in the Pretties book. As for Chase Stokes’s character, Peris, the possibility of him appearing in a potential sequel isn’t looking too good. Though Peris appears in both the Pretties and Specials books, one can assume he died in the Uglies film after falling over the edge of a roof.

Although dystopian movies aren’t as common as they used to be, Uglies was able to push the envelope and create a concept that some people might have enjoyed. If a sequel is announced, it’ll be able to answer a lot of burning questions that those who are fans of the story want answers to. But we’ll just have to wait and see if Netflix has one in store.