I don’t know about you, but I love myself a good Netflix movie. From 2018’s viral thriller Bird Box to the streamer’s latest high school comedy Incoming, it’s always exciting to see what new concepts the Netflix has dreamt up in full-feature format. Luckily for me, Netflix has another release on its docket, and this time, it’s a dystopian story starring none other than Joey King. The film is set in a world where teens undergo mandatory plastic surgeries to fit into society (which admittedly sounds a bit too familiar). The film, unironically entitled Uglies, looks rather interesting with a dynamic cast full of King’s fellow Netflix stars including Chase Stokes from Outer Banks, Inventing Anna’s Laverne Cox, and Keith Powers from Reality High and The Perfect Find.

Acting alongside King as her character’s potential love interest in Uglies isn’t Powers’ first time in the spotlight. He’s best known for his role as Tyree in the Academy Award-nominated film Straight Outta Compton, and his career has been on an upward trajectory since. Powers was recently named as part of Teen Vogue’s 2024 New Hollywood list, and received the Audience Award at the Tribeca Film Festival for his starring role in Netflix’s The Perfect Find, so it’s safe to assume he’s one of entertainment’s up-and-coming actors.

However, with more fame comes speculation about one’s personal life, and Powers has an interesting dating history of his own. While he dated well-known celebs over the years, he appears to be living his best single life at the moment. Without further ado, here are all the details on Uglies star Keith Powers’ dating history.

Keith Powers dated Saweetie from 2010- 2014.

ICYMI, Powers dated the “Icy Girl” herself Saweetie in 2010. Their relationship began when they were incredibly young, though it’s unclear how they met.

After dating through their late teens and early twenties, Powers and Saweetie called it quits in 2014. The Uglies star opened up about their breakup in a 2017 interview with Hollywood Unlocked, saying they went their separate ways because their relationship was “too toxic.”

The former couple dated during some incredibly formative years in their lives, and it makes sense why they chose to end things.

Keith began dating Ryan Destiny in 2015.

After splitting from Saweetie, rumors swirled that Powers crossed paths with YouTuber Catherine Paiz in 2015 before she met Austin McBroom. There’s no official confirmation that Powers dated the social media star, though. Nonetheless, the actor started dating Ryan Destiny from Grown-ish that same year.

They seemingly met at a Teen Vogue party, and Destiny confirmed she had a crush on the fellow actor in a July 2019 interview with We the Urban long before they pursued their romantic connection.

“I had shamefully liked Keith [Powers] since we met” she said. “We were just friends for a minute. So when we let things naturally happen, if you let it, love falls in naturally too.”

While they kept most of their romance out of the public eye, Powers opened up about the privacy of their relationship in his 2019 profile with We the Urban. He admited that it wasn’t “easy being in a public relationship, so you try to keep as much as you can private.”

At first, they agreed to keep their partnership under wraps in order to prevent the public from “mak[ing] up stuff from the outside looking in.” However, they chose to share details about their love in the 2019 profile because of how strong their bond was as a couple.

“For a minute, we tried to hide it for numerous reasons,” said Destiny. “But as human beings sometimes you want to just shout to the world, ‘I love this person and I’m happy!’”

It was clear they had such a strong bond during the time of the interview, with Powers elaborating on how he“realized [he] was in love when [he] knew [his] life would be extremely affected in a negative way if Ryan [Destiny] wasn’t in it.”

He added, “Loving someone is a very natural feeling that just happens. You can’t just wake up and say I love this person, you feel it.”

After four years together, PEOPLE reported Powers and Destiny had broken up in January 2022. A source told the outlet the pair chose to take time apart to focus on their careers as emerging powerhouses in the entertainment industry.

Ryan accompanies Keith to the premiere of his film The Perfect Find in 2023.

Despite breaking their relationship off in 2022, Powers and Destiny maintained a platonic friendship. They were spotted together at Coachella and the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards after their breakup. She even accompanied Powers as his date to the premiere of The Perfect Find at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2023.

Because they’ve stayed so close since their breakup, there’s been rumors that Powers and Destiny rekindled things. However, they haven’t confirmed if they’re still together in 2024, leading me to believe they really are just good friends.