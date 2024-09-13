Blink & You’ll Miss This Celeb’s Cameo In Netflix’s ‘Uglies’

For all my Hunger Games and Divergent fans out there, Netflix has a new dystopian movie you’re going to want to check out! On Sept. 13, the streamer released Uglies on Sept. 13, which is based on the 2005 novel of the same name by author Scott Westerfeld. There is a lot of rave surrounding the movie, thanks to the star-studded cast and outstanding plot. The sci-fi film had a lot to offer and was even able to sneak in a surprise celebrity cameo. Not sure what I’m talking about? Because it was so quick, you too may have missed this person’s appearance in Uglies. Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for Netflix’s Uglies follow.

The celebrity cameo in the movie was none other than Lucky Blue Smith, who is the husband of TikTok’s very own Nara Smith. The model made his surprise appearance in the film, although it can be hard to spot him if you’re not paying close attention. Around the 3-minute mark of the film, Smith is spotted at a party with the Pretties, which is a group of former Uglies who had cosmetic surgery in order to meet society’s standards. Seeing as he is only in the movie for a hot second, it’s understandable if you had to rewind to make sure your eyes weren’t deceiving you.

Who is Lucky Blue Smith?

Lucky Blue Smith has been in the limelight since the 2010s, as he is best known for his Tumblr days. Around that time, he broke into the model industry by working with brands like Ralph Laruen and posing in ads alongside celebs like Kylie Jenner. Since then, he has modeled for brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Tom Ford. As of 2024, Smith is signed with modeling agency IMG Models, whose clients include fellow models Bella Hadid and Ashley Graham.

As mentioned before, Lucky Blue Smith is the husband of Nara Smith, who is best known for her demure-like TikToks and being the talk of town surrounding the topic of tradwives.

The couple have three children together: Rumble Honey, Slim Easy, and Whimsy Lou Smith. Lucky Blue also shares a daughter with fellow model Stormi Bree.

As the father of four children, Smith told GQ in August 2024 that he and Nara are no longer planning to have six kids like they initially wanted. “After Whimsy, we are absolutely done now,” Nara said. “Having toddlers is the best sort of birth control because they’re wild.”

Model, father, and now actor? Lucky Blue appearing in Uglies was definitely not on my 2024 bingo card.