This Miley Cyrus Super Bowl Rumor Has Fans Freaking Out

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is one of the biggest musical events of the year. It’s seen as a huge honor and peak in an artist’s career to headline this show. While many music icons have graced The Super Bowl Halftime Show stage, one pop legend who’s been around for years hasn’t had this chance yet.

Miley Cyrus has reinvented her sound multiple times while always staying true to herself, which is why fans have stuck beside her all these years. After winning her first Grammy in 2024 for her smash hit “Flowers” and collaborating with Beyoncé all in one year, everything’s coming up roses for Cyrus. That’s why I believe it’s time for her to headline The Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Every year, rumors swirl about the singer performing at the big event. They’ve begun again the week of July 8, with various outlets speculating that Cyrus is the next artist to headline The Halftime Show. This, of course, caused fans to freak out, myself included. It would be like watching the Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert all over again in my living room, just without the 3D glasses.

With these rumors taking the internet by storm, the big question on everyone’s mind is: Will Cyrus headline the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show? There isn’t a definite answer to this yet. But that hasn’t stopped fans from getting excited over the idea of Cyrus headlining.

To be clear, Cyrus doesn’t *need* to do the Halftime Show. Even though it would be amazing to see, she’s reached a point in her life where she can finally decide what she wants to do and when she wants to do it.

Although she has many breakout songs, Cyrus always gets her flowers late. Even with impactful tracks like “The Climb,” “Angels Like You,” and “Wrecking Ball,” she didn’t receive her first Grammy until this year for Flowers.

Thankfully, Cyrus knows not to put too much worth on the award, telling W Magazine in June 2024, “I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and this is my first time actually being taken seriously at the Grammys? I’ve had a hard time figuring out what the measurement is there, because if we want to talk stats and numbers, then where the f*ck was I? And if you want to talk, like, impact on culture, then where the f*ck was I? This is not about arrogance. I am proud of myself.” Her impact is undeniable; we hear it constantly in pop music today.

Cyrus has not only one amazing music career but two. Cyrus’ scripted pop alter ego, Hannah Montana raised a generation, and her discography is filled with classic pop hits.

It’s been over a decade since Hannah Montana ended its run on Disney Channel, but Hannah Montana’s music is still making an impact. Rolling Stone released an article about how pop stars like Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter draw inspiration from the OG pop princess. Fans even see the parallels between Carpenter and Hannah Montana, sharing memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Even Jojo Siwa seems to be in her Can’t Be Tamed era with “Karma” being a scrapped Cyrus song.

After Disney, Cyrus continued to make her mark not just with pop music but also with multiple genres, including country and rock. She also had several heavy-hitting collaborations with megastars like Beyoncé, Stevie Nicks, and her godmother, Dolly Parton. If chosen to be a headliner, Cyrus could do the Halftime Show solo, but seeing other amazing female artists dominate the stage with her would be incredible.

There are also so many different ways she could structure the show, from singing Hannah Montana songs to her more recent work or genre to genre. She could even start with “Used To Be Young,” perform throwback songs, and play “The Best of Both Worlds” to transition into the new music. There are too many hits to count that could be performed. I feel like “Party In The U.S.A.,” “Adore You,” and a personal favorite of mine, “See You Again,” have a great chance of making the setlist. Fans, of course, have already begun planning their personal requests.

As a lifelong Smiler, I would love to see Cyrus kill it during the Super Bowl Halftime Show. She’s an incredible performer, has tons of hits, and is beloved by millions of fans. If she accepts, it will be a show we’ll all remember.