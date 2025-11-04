Will Jan Ravnik Be Back On ‘DWTS’ Next Season?

ICYMI, Dancing With The Stars has been taking over literally everyone’s lives. From Alix Earle’s iconic Monsterthon dance to outrage over Lauren being voted out, DWTS has been giving us enough internet drama to fuel us for months. But one question is on everyone’s mind: Will Jan Ravnik come back to the next season of DWTS?

Fans have been frantically refreshing social media feeds, rewatching every single performance, and fine-tuning every single word in Ravnik’s recent Instagram post in a desperate attempt to figure out if he’ll be making his return next season. With rumors swirling and social media buzzing nonstop, it’s clear that DWTS isn’t just a silly little show anymore — it’s a full-on lifestyle.

Ravnik’s return could truly make or break Season 35, and with the latest drama surrounding him, fans aren’t just watching — they’re living for every little clue that might reveal Ravnik’s future on DWTS. The stakes feel impossibly high, and honestly, it’s borderline impossible to keep up if you’re not already obsessed with every little detail happening in the world of DWTS. Now, if you’re employed and have no idea WTF is going on, don’t worry, bestie — I’ll catch you up to speed. Here’s everything we know about Jan Ravnik and his future on DWTS.

@janravnik Just vibing in my trailer 🍝 @Dancing with the Stars DWTS ♬ Actually Romantic – Taylor Swift

Despite some knowing Ravnik as one of Taylor Swift’s backup dancers from her Eras Tour, he’s received quite the backlash from previous DWTS dancers due to a “lack of experience.” Maksim Chmerkovskiy, former DWTS pro, publicly bashed Ravnik on The Penthouse With Peta podcast, saying, “Jan had absolutely no business being a pro on Dancing With The Stars. There is absolutely no foundation technique, quality, or understanding of the partnership. Bro, I’m getting emotional — it is absurd and this is unreal how blind we have to be.”

And to make matters even worse, regular DWTS pro Louis van Amstel agreed with Chmerkovskiy, saying that Ravnik had “no ballroom experience and no teaching experience in ballroom dancing,” going so far as to saying, “You can disagree with [Chmerkovskiy] all you want, but he says what most people are thinking.”

Although Chmerkovskiy did make a public apology to Ravnik on social media, this didn’t stop fans from speculating that this was the reason why he got eliminated.

So, Is Ravnik Coming Back to DWTS Next season?

And after an emotional Instagram post from Ravnik, fans are desperate to know if this is his official goodbye from DWTS. In his caption, he wrote, “What an unforgettable 7 weeks on @dancingwiththestars ! 🪩💫Thank you all so much for every vote. I’m beyond grateful for this incredible journey with @jenniferlaffleck 🙏🏼❤️.”

After this, fans are desperate to know what this means for Ravnik’s future on DWTS, with one user even commenting, “Please come back next season💔💔💔.” But luckily for fans, Ravnik actually commented on a fan’s TikTok speculating his departure from the show, writing “Hahahahah! That’s new news for me 🤣🤣.”

And in a TikTok live, reposted on Reddit, Ravnik said, “It’s not that I’m not gonna do it or I don’t wanna do it, but I don’t know what’s going to happen in a year.” Ravnik goes on to explain that the show’s producers decide which pros make a return a matter of months before the newest season.

Long story short: Will Ravnik be back? No clue. But you better believe I’ll be stalking his socials until we find out.