On May 22, Alix Earle was announced as the newest Dancing With The Stars contestant during Good Morning America on ABC. “I think it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Earle said during the announcement. Can’t say I disagree! Fans on Twitter have been going wild with the news, and the reactions to Alix Earle’s Dancing With The Stars announcement may be better than the announcement itself.

Earle joins Robert Irwin as the only two DWTS cast members announced so far. Earle said on GMA, “I’ve always been a fan of Dancing With The Stars. I used to watch it when I was so young with my grandma … I was so in love with dance. When this opportunity came to me, it was like, ‘What can I do next? Where can I take this?’ I mean, I’m ready to challenge myself.” Earle also said she has a background in competitive dance. “I would like to say I have some rhythm,” she said. OK, Alix!!

Earle took to social media to share the news there, too. She wrote in a TikTok video, “Me trying to learn the whisk,” while she awkwardly tried to nail the dance move. She then wrote, “It’s okay… Guess I’ll learn this season on DWTS.” The official Dancing With The Stars TikTok account commented, “You already get a 10 from us.”

Fans immediately took to Twitter after the announcement to share their thoughts. Some were supportive of the choice, while others were straight dumbfounded.

alix earle on dwts??? HOLY SMOKES IM PUMPED — KendallDemure🎀 (@kendalldemitry) May 22, 2025

Lowkey obsessed with alix Earle being on this season of dancing with the stars — Zoe 🦋✨ (@zowee___) May 22, 2025

alix earle on dancing with the stars??? hello??? — pam ౨ৎ (@pambedumb) May 22, 2025

Alix Earle for dancing with the stars wasn’t on my bingo card — megz 🪩🦋🫶🏼 (@megnostalli0n) May 22, 2025

Alix Earle on dwts pls tell me this is a joke 😭 — aniyah🤎🫶🏾 (@i_hateithereee) May 22, 2025

living in a scary world where alix earle might win dancing with the stars pic.twitter.com/6blrh8rae4 — wiggy 💌 / final destination bloodline enjoyer (@stcrisms) May 22, 2025

Alix Earle on DWTS pic.twitter.com/XLmsaLQt9M — Ant (@Ant4534) May 22, 2025

alix earle on dwts…interesting — skylar ♡ ᖭི༏ᖫྀ (@_skymckenzie_) May 22, 2025

Earle’s foreshadowing for this announcement may have gone back farther than you think. Back in November 2024, she attended the show’s 500th episode taping with her mom. During her GRWM video, her mom tells her, “Oh, so pretty! You look like you’re going to *dance* at Dancing With The Stars!” Earle then busts out a few dance moves (a little pas de bourrée and turn — I see you, Alix) and says, “We’re going dancing!”

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a little longer to learn who Earle’s dancing partner will be. That info usually comes closer to the show’s premiere date, which hasn’t officially been announced yet (though it should be some time in September). Last year, the show’s partners were announced on Sept. 4. For now, take the summer to sit with the news that Alix Earle is about to grace your TV screen.