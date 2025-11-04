There’s never a convenient time for a TV blackout. Unfortunately, for YouTube TV subscribers hoping to watch the Nov. 4 Dancing With The Stars episode live, the timing couldn’t be worse. As of Oct. 30, Disney pulled all of its channels from YouTube TV — including ABC, which airs DWTS — after failing to reach a new partnership agreement. Luckily, there’s still a few ways to catch the Nov. 4 episode.

In an email sent to subscribers after the blackout, YouTube TV said it “will not agree to terms that disadvantage” its users “while benefiting Disney’s own live TV products.” Although they promised a $20 credit if the blackout continues and Disney channels remain unavailable for an extended period of time, that’s little comfort to fans trying to catch tonight’s Dancing With The Stars episode, airing Nov. 4.

How To Watch DWTS For YouTube TV Subscribers

Here’s the good news, and a few easy solutions for YouTube TV users. Customers can temporarily pause their YouTube TV accounts and instead sign up for a free trial of Disney+, Direct TV, or Fubo — all of which will continue to stream the Disney-owned channels live, including ABC, ESPN, Disney, and National Geographic. If you’re not ready to switch platforms completely, you can also watch DWTS episodes on-demand the day after they air on Hulu, or buy individual episodes on Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV.

PSA for YouTube TV Subscribers: Go to your “Membership” page, then to “Manage” on your plan. You might see this $10 off for the next 6 months coupon you can redeem.



Obviously it’s to ease tensions from subscribers amid the Disney outage, but it’s $60 saved if you stick around. pic.twitter.com/cgGnPcQ8xU — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) November 3, 2025

With so many other streaming platform options, this might be unfortunate for YouTube TV’s negotiating position. This isn’t their only agreement currently up in the air, either. YouTube TV and NBCUniversal recently agreed to extend their contract for a short time in order to avoid an additional blackout. Losing access to NBCUniversal programming would include popular NBC shows like Sunday Night Football and America’s Got Talent. YouTube currently holds the largest share of TV viewers in the United States, ahead of Netflix and Disney.

Subscribers are understandably frustrated over the entire dispute, many of whom have taken to social media to point out the flaws within the streaming service industry as a whole.

Just reinforcing this point again… I PAY for Youtube TV, Disney +, ESPN + and HULU yet tonight, I still won't be able to watch Monday Night Football as multi billion dollar corporations are not making billions enough money off of everyone already. Fuck @YouTubeTV @Disney @espn pic.twitter.com/hXpAuoqjAz — Jason Gross (@JasonMGro) November 3, 2025

Deciding what TV provider I wanna go with after cancelling YouTube TV. pic.twitter.com/57o4DoOhuO — Steak F (@steaakfriend) November 1, 2025

Hey @YouTubeTV



Both of you are to blame. Disney wants more money for its channels, YouTube TV wants to pay less. When negotiations stall, you go public to apply pressure in an attempt to force Disneys hand.



The reality is, when you guys launched in 2017 it cost $35/month.… — Adam (@parlayportal) October 31, 2025



Here’s hoping this dispute settles quickly, and YouTube TV customers can get back to watching DWTS every Tuesday night.