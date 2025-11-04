There’s never a convenient time for a TV blackout. Unfortunately, for YouTube TV subscribers hoping to watch the Nov. 4 Dancing With The Stars episode live, the timing couldn’t be worse. As of Oct. 30, Disney pulled all of its channels from YouTube TV — including ABC, which airs DWTS — after failing to reach a new partnership agreement. Luckily, there’s still a few ways to catch the Nov. 4 episode.
In an email sent to subscribers after the blackout, YouTube TV said it “will not agree to terms that disadvantage” its users “while benefiting Disney’s own live TV products.” Although they promised a $20 credit if the blackout continues and Disney channels remain unavailable for an extended period of time, that’s little comfort to fans trying to catch tonight’s Dancing With The Stars episode, airing Nov. 4.
How To Watch DWTS For YouTube TV Subscribers
Here’s the good news, and a few easy solutions for YouTube TV users. Customers can temporarily pause their YouTube TV accounts and instead sign up for a free trial of Disney+, Direct TV, or Fubo — all of which will continue to stream the Disney-owned channels live, including ABC, ESPN, Disney, and National Geographic. If you’re not ready to switch platforms completely, you can also watch DWTS episodes on-demand the day after they air on Hulu, or buy individual episodes on Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV.
With so many other streaming platform options, this might be unfortunate for YouTube TV’s negotiating position. This isn’t their only agreement currently up in the air, either. YouTube TV and NBCUniversal recently agreed to extend their contract for a short time in order to avoid an additional blackout. Losing access to NBCUniversal programming would include popular NBC shows like Sunday Night Football and America’s Got Talent. YouTube currently holds the largest share of TV viewers in the United States, ahead of Netflix and Disney.
Subscribers are understandably frustrated over the entire dispute, many of whom have taken to social media to point out the flaws within the streaming service industry as a whole.
Here’s hoping this dispute settles quickly, and YouTube TV customers can get back to watching DWTS every Tuesday night.