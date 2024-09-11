Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Will Beyoncé Attend The 2024 VMAs? These Clues Point To Maybe

Are you ready for the 2024 VMAs? The highly anticipated event is almost here and fans are eagerly awaiting to see which of their fave celebs attend. It’s already been confirmed that Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Halsey, Addison Rae, and more will be at the event, but of course, one question on many people’s minds is: “Will Beyoncé be there?”

2024 was a huge year for the Queen Bey seeing as her country-inspired album Cowboy Carter dropped in March. The album broke so many barriers and because of this, Beyoncé’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” is nominated for Song Of The Year at this year’s VMAs.

While it’s unclear if Beyoncé will be appearing at the 2024 VMAs, a source told Mirror in April 2024 that she could possibly give a surprise performance during this year’s show.

“Beyoncé is a huge get for the VMAs and will be a huge ratings draw,” the source said. “She is currently figuring out how her appearance will look and whether it will be one song or a tribute similar to her 2014 closing performance when she received the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.”

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but I know I’m not the only one eagerly anticipating the possibility of seeing Beyoncé at an event that has been a major cultural touchstone for music and entertainment. Her enduring impact on the music industry is a source of pride and inspiration for us all.

If Beyoncé does perform at this year’s VMAs, it’ll mark her return to the ceremony’s stage after an eight-year hiatus since her last VMAs performance. In case you might have forgot, in 2016, she delivered a 16-minute act of songs from her Lemonade album, which was a spectacular production on par with a big-budget stadium show. Despite receiving VMA nominations in 2018, 2020, and 2021, the singer didn’t appear at the 2023 VMAs due to headlining her Renaissance World Tour. 

With Beyoncé currently in her Cowboy Carter-era, and her song “TEXAS HOLD EM” being nominated at this year’s VMAs, there’s a good chance she could be there. Whether or not she’ll perform remains unclear, but her potential appearance is one fans can look forward to. 

Stay tuned as the music world eagerly awaits the 2024 VMAs, which is likely going to be truly historic and unforgettable, all thanks to the industry’s biggest artists. 

