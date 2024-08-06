The Girlies Are Dominating The 2024 VMAs Nominations & We Love To See It 

Y’all, get excited, because the music girlies are taking over the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards nominations. On Aug. 6, MTV announced the nominees for the 2024 VMAs, and I’m going to cut right to the chase since I know what you’re here for: Taylor Swift is leading the pack with *10* nods, including one for Video Of The Year.
But she’s not the only female artist who’s earned a few VMAs noms this year. Following closely behind Swift is Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter (with six noms each); Megan Thee Stallion and SZA (five each), and LISA and Olivia Rodrigo (four each).
Much of the excitement around this year’s VMAs noms is for the first-time nominees, which include Carpenter, Tyla (with three noms), as well as Chappell Roan, Jessie Murph, Sexyy Red, and Victoria Monét (all who got two noms each), plus Coco Jones, Flyana Boss, Gracie Abrams, Laufey, LE SSERAFIM, RAYE, and The Warning. The 2024 MTV VMAs is seriously going to be a showcase of girl power at its finest!
The 2024 MTV VMAs will be held at the UBS Arena in New York on September 10, 2024. The show, which will be broadcast live around the world starting at 8 p.m. ET, will celebrate artists “whose cultural impact and work during the last 12 months have revolutionized the music industry and sparked global conversations,” according to MTV.
Beginning Aug. 6, fans can vote for their favorite artists and videos across 15 gender-neutral categories, including “Video of the Year,” presented by Burger King, “Best Collaboration,” and “Artist of the Year,” by visiting vote.mtv.com through August 30. The voting polls for “Best New Artist” will remain active until the show’s live broadcast.
Now, without further ado, let’s get into the 2024 VMAs nominations.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR, Presented by Burger King
Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”
Billie Eilish – “LUNCH”
Doja Cat – “Paint The Town Red”
Eminem – “Houdini”
SZA – “Snooze”
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande
Bad Bunny
Eminem
Sabrina Carpenter
SZA
Taylor Swift
SONG OF THE YEAR
Beyoncé – “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM”
Jack Harlow – “Lovin On Me”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”
BEST NEW ARTIST
Benson Boone
Chappell Roan
Gracie Abrams
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Tyla
MTV PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
August 2023: Kaliii – “Area Codes”
September 2023: GloRilla – “Lick or Sum”
October 2023: Benson Boone – “In The Stars”
November 2023: Coco Jones – “ICU”
December 2023: Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
January 2024: Jessie Murph – “Wild Ones”
February 2024: Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”
March 2024: Chappell Roan – “Red Wine Supernova”
April 2024: Flyana Boss – “yeaaa”
May 2024: Laufey – “Goddess”
June 2024: LE SSERAFIM – “EASY”
July 2024: The Warning – “Automatic Sun”
BEST COLLABORATION
Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy “
Eminem – “Houdini”
GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!”
Gunna – “fukumean”
Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA”
Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti – “FE!N”
BEST R&B
Alicia Keys – “Lifeline”
Muni Long – “Made For Me”
SZA – “Snooze”
Tyla – “Water”
USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good Good”
Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”
Bleachers – “Tiny Moves”
Hozier – “Too Sweet”
Imagine Dragons – “Eyes Closed”
Linkin Park – “Friendly Fire”
Teddy Swims – “Lose Control (Live)”
BEST ROCK
Bon Jovi – “Legendary”
Coldplay – “feelslikeimfallinginlove”
Green Day – “Dilemma”
Kings of Leon – “Mustang”
Lenny Kravitz – “Human”
U2 – “Atomic City”
BEST LATIN
Anitta – “Mil Veces”
Bad Bunny – “MONACO”
KAROL G – “MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN”
Myke Towers – “LALA”
Peso Pluma & Anitta – “BELLAKEO”
Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky”
Shakira & Cardi B – “Puntería”
BEST AFROBEATS
Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – “Last Heartbreak Song”
Burna Boy – “City Boys”
Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – “Sensational”
Tems – “Love Me JeJe”
Tyla – “Water”
USHER, Pheelz – “Ruin”
BEST K-POP
Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven”
LISA – “Rockstar”
NCT Dream – “Smoothie”
NewJeans – “Super Shy”
Stray Kids – “LALALALA”
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Deja vu”
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Alexander Stewart – “if you only knew”
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture Barbie)”
Coldplay – “feelslikeimfallinginlove”
Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – “Best For Me”
RAYE – “Genesis.”
Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
BEST DIRECTION
Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Directed by Christian Breslauer
Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Directed by Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley
Eminem – “Houdini” – Directed by Rich Lee
Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.
Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Directed by Bardia Zeinali
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Directed by Taylor Swift
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Cinematography by Anatol Trofimov
Charli xcx – “Von dutch” – Cinematography by Jeff Bierman
Dua Lipa – “Illusion” – Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko
Olivia Rodrigo – “obsessed” – Cinematography by Marz Miller
Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky” – Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Cinematography by Rodrigo
Prieto
BEST EDITING
Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Editing by Nick Yumul
Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”– Editing by Luis Caraza Peimbert
Eminem – “Houdini” – Editing by David Checel
LISA – “Rockstar” – Editing by Nik Kohler
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Editing by Jai Shukla
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”– Editing by Chancler Haynes
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Choreography by Margaret Qualley
Dua Lipa – “Houdini”- Choreography by Charm La’Donna
LISA – “Rockstar” – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
Rauw Alejandro – Choreography by Felix ‘Fefe’ Burgos
Tate McRae – “Greedy”– Choreography by Sean Bankhead
Troye Sivan – “Rush” – Choreography by Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Ariana Grande – “the boy is mine”– Visual Effects by Digital Axis
Eminem – “Houdini” – Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post
Justin Timberlake – “Selfish” – Visual Effects by Candice Dragonas
Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA”– Visual Effects by Mathematic
Olivia Rodrigo – “get him back!”– Visual Effects by Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Visual Effects by Parliament
BEST ART DIRECTION
Charli xcx – “360” – Art Direction by Grace Surnow
LISA – “Rockstar” – Art Direction by Pongsan Thawatwichian
Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Art Direction by Brittany Porter
Olivia Rodrigo – “bad idea right?” – Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins
Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman