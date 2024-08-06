The Girlies Are Dominating The 2024 VMAs Nominations & We Love To See It 

Y’all, get excited, because the music girlies are taking over the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards nominations. On Aug. 6, MTV announced the nominees for the 2024 VMAs, and I’m going to cut right to the chase since I know what you’re here for: Taylor Swift is leading the pack with *10* nods, including one for Video Of The Year.

But she’s not the only female artist who’s earned a few VMAs noms this year. Following closely behind Swift is Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter (with six noms each); Megan Thee Stallion and SZA (five each), and LISA and Olivia Rodrigo (four each).

Much of the excitement around this year’s VMAs noms is for the first-time nominees, which include Carpenter, Tyla (with three noms), as well as Chappell Roan, Jessie Murph, Sexyy Red, and Victoria Monét (all who got two noms each), plus Coco Jones, Flyana Boss, Gracie Abrams, Laufey, LE SSERAFIM, RAYE, and The Warning. The 2024 MTV VMAs is seriously going to be a showcase of girl power at its finest!

The 2024 MTV VMAs will be held at the UBS Arena in New York on September 10, 2024. The show, which will be broadcast live around the world starting at 8 p.m. ET, will celebrate artists “whose cultural impact and work during the last 12 months have revolutionized the music industry and sparked global conversations,” according to MTV.

Beginning Aug. 6, fans can vote for their favorite artists and videos across 15 gender-neutral categories, including “Video of the Year,” presented by Burger King, “Best Collaboration,” and “Artist of the Year,” by visiting vote.mtv.com through August 30. The voting polls for “Best New Artist” will remain active until the show’s live broadcast.

Now, without further ado, let’s get into the 2024 VMAs nominations.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR, Presented by Burger King

Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”

Billie Eilish – “LUNCH”

Doja Cat – “Paint The Town Red”

Eminem – “Houdini”

SZA – “Snooze”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Bad Bunny

Eminem

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé – “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM”

Jack Harlow – “Lovin On Me”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tyla

MTV PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

August 2023: Kaliii – “Area Codes”

September 2023: GloRilla – “Lick or Sum”

October 2023: Benson Boone – “In The Stars”

November 2023: Coco Jones – “ICU”

December 2023: Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

January 2024: Jessie Murph – “Wild Ones”

February 2024: Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”

March 2024: Chappell Roan – “Red Wine Supernova”

April 2024: Flyana Boss – “yeaaa”

May 2024: Laufey – “Goddess”

June 2024: LE SSERAFIM – “EASY”

July 2024: The Warning – “Automatic Sun”

BEST COLLABORATION

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy “

Eminem – “Houdini”

GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!”

Gunna – “fukumean”

Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA”

Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti – “FE!N”

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys – “Lifeline”

Muni Long – “Made For Me”

SZA – “Snooze”

Tyla – “Water”

USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good Good”

Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”

Bleachers – “Tiny Moves”

Hozier – “Too Sweet”

Imagine Dragons – “Eyes Closed”

Linkin Park – “Friendly Fire”

Teddy Swims – “Lose Control (Live)”

BEST ROCK

Bon Jovi – “Legendary”

Coldplay – “feelslikeimfallinginlove”

Green Day – “Dilemma”

Kings of Leon – “Mustang”

Lenny Kravitz – “Human”

U2 – “Atomic City”

BEST LATIN

Anitta – “Mil Veces”

Bad Bunny – “MONACO”

KAROL G – “MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN”

Myke Towers – “LALA”

Peso Pluma & Anitta – “BELLAKEO”

Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky”

Shakira & Cardi B – “Puntería”

BEST AFROBEATS

Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – “Last Heartbreak Song”

Burna Boy – “City Boys”

Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – “Sensational”

Tems – “Love Me JeJe”

Tyla – “Water”

USHER, Pheelz – “Ruin”

BEST K-POP

Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven”

LISA – “Rockstar”

NCT Dream – “Smoothie”

NewJeans – “Super Shy”

Stray Kids – “LALALALA”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Deja vu”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Alexander Stewart – “if you only knew”

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture Barbie)”

Coldplay – “feelslikeimfallinginlove”

Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – “Best For Me”

RAYE – “Genesis.”

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

BEST DIRECTION

Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Directed by Christian Breslauer

Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Directed by Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley

Eminem – “Houdini” – Directed by Rich Lee

Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.

Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Directed by Bardia Zeinali

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Directed by Taylor Swift

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Cinematography by Anatol Trofimov

Charli xcx – “Von dutch” – Cinematography by Jeff Bierman

Dua Lipa – “Illusion” – Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko

Olivia Rodrigo – “obsessed” – Cinematography by Marz Miller

Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky” – Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Cinematography by Rodrigo

Prieto

BEST EDITING

Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Editing by Nick Yumul

Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”– Editing by Luis Caraza Peimbert

Eminem – “Houdini” – Editing by David Checel

LISA – “Rockstar” – Editing by Nik Kohler

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Editing by Jai Shukla

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”– Editing by Chancler Haynes

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Choreography by Margaret Qualley

Dua Lipa – “Houdini”- Choreography by Charm La’Donna

LISA – “Rockstar” – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Rauw Alejandro – Choreography by Felix ‘Fefe’ Burgos

Tate McRae – “Greedy”– Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Troye Sivan – “Rush” – Choreography by Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Ariana Grande – “the boy is mine”– Visual Effects by Digital Axis

Eminem – “Houdini” – Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post

Justin Timberlake – “Selfish” – Visual Effects by Candice Dragonas

Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA”– Visual Effects by Mathematic

Olivia Rodrigo – “get him back!”– Visual Effects by Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Visual Effects by Parliament

BEST ART DIRECTION

Charli xcx – “360” – Art Direction by Grace Surnow

LISA – “Rockstar” – Art Direction by Pongsan Thawatwichian

Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Art Direction by Brittany Porter

Olivia Rodrigo – “bad idea right?” – Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins

Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman