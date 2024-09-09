Beyoncé Didn’t Get A *Single* CMAs Nod This Year & The Internet Is Pissed

The Beyhive is buzzing right now, and not in a good way! On Sept. 9, the nominations for the 2024 CMAS Awards were released, and guys, Beyoncé didn’t receive a *single* nomination for her country-inspired album Cowboy Carter.

When Beyoncé released her album in March 2024, she shared an Instagram post highlighting how important this project was, writing that it was “born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed.”

Beyoncé had successfully crossed the threshold into country music with so many people around the world embracing this album and praising her for it. But sadly, the country music scene has yet to welcome Black artists with open arms.

In 2019, Lil Nas X’s song Old Town Road made history as the longest-running No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100, but was later removed from the magazine’s country charts. The discourse surrounding Old Town Road sparked a heavy debate on race and music, and how Black artists are treated unfairly when crossing over to another genre that is deemed “different.”

Beyoncé’s CMA Awards snub is no different. Cowboy Carter was an album that broke barriers and inspired other Black artists to incorporate country music elements into their sound. Shaboozey, who is a featured artist on Cowboy Carter, even praised Beyoncé for opening doors for other Black country artists to have their voices heard.

That goes without saying. Thank you @Beyonce for opening a door for us, starting a conversation, and giving us one of the most innovative country albums of all time! — Shaboozey (@ShaboozeysJeans) September 9, 2024

With Cowboy Carter literally making history, one would think that the album would have at least received one nomination for the 2024 CMA Awards. But as fans learned on Sept. 9, the album didn’t earn a single nod and fans are not only heated, but confused.

Given the motivation and inspiration the singer implemented in Cowboy Carter, it seemed like a slap in the face to fans after hearing that she did not receive any recognition at all from the CMAs.

No one in the history of having a #1 album AND song has been completely snubbed at an award show. IN ANY CATEGORY. The CMAs can kiss the blackest part of my ass. Beyonce deserved better. pic.twitter.com/XDWtnDGUzw — raveen marie 🫶🏾 (@xoraveen) September 9, 2024

The CMAs don’t deserve Beyoncé! The CMAs are a joke anyways! — moni⁷∞:🔎¹⁰𐚁🇵🇸 – BEYTAN – day 632 (@bangtanniesyt) September 9, 2024

alright cmas i’m gonna let y’all finish… but beyoncé released one of the greatest country albums of all time! — Charlie St. Dennis (@charliestdennis) September 9, 2024

honestly, the CMAs not nominating Beyonce for a single award is just laughably stupid. They knew not giving her a mention would be a PR nightmare & bigger story than the actual awards & they did it anyway. They chose the worst possible marketing strategy & I can’t help but laugh — Cara C⚾️💙per (@caramariecooper) September 9, 2024

If anything, the CMAS should give Beyoncé a special award for elevating the genre. — DoSomething ☮️🏳️‍🌈 🌱🌎 (@gianmaster191) September 9, 2024

Beyoncé still dominating the conversation around the CMAs despite them trying to exclude her pic.twitter.com/xGhvN5hTRG — COWBOY CARTER Updates 𐚁 ⭑ (@B7Album) September 9, 2024

Despite the CMAs snubbing Beyoncé, it’s important to note that she has made tremendous changes to the landscape of country music. And, she can always know that her BeyHive will continue to buzz for her!