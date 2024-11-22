ICYMI: Wicked premiered in theaters on Nov. 22. But, if I’m being honest, there is literally no way you could have missed that. Everyone seems to be talking about the new movie, with thousands of downloads of the tracklist, hot takes on the casting, and dozens of brand collaborations. It’s like the 2024 version of Barbie. And if all that wasn’t enough, I’m pretty sure everyone’s social media is blowing up about the movie. And the latest Wicked viral video has little to do with the movie at all. Instead, the internet is confused about an interaction Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande had during a press interview, and even I can’t figure out what’s happening.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have been doing a press tour to promote the film for what seems like forever (aka: about three weeks). In their coordinating pink and green outfits (stunning, btw) Grande and Erivo are getting me way too excited for this movie. From their makeup looks to the fact that they seem to be constantly crying, this press tour is living rent-free in my mind. And I’m not the only one watching their interviews — the pair is giving everyone online a lot to talk about. The most recent subject of their social media takeover: an interaction between Out Magazine’s Tracey E. Gilchrist with Erivo and Grande.

In the now viral clip, Gilchrist tells Erivo, “People are taking the lyrics of ‘Defying Gravity’ and really holding space with that, and feeling power in that.” (“Defying Gravity” is a power ballad in the musical and movie that Erivo performs as Elphaba.) Hearing this during the interview, Erivo responds: “I didn’t know that that was happening.” Gilchrist says, “I’ve seen it, yeah.” This news seems to have really struck Erivo as she places a hand on her chest. She says, “That’s really powerful. That’s what I wanted.” Grande nods, looking at Erivo, and grabs her hand. Erivo repeats, “I didn’t know that was happening.”

Fans on X have since been trying to decipher exactly what happened in this interaction. One user posted, “What the hell is this hot mess?” Another fan said, “Was there a gas leak where they did these interviews? I’m dead serious should they have checked the carbon monoxide detectors.” Largely, “holding space” seems to be the center of the confusion, as no one could exactly tell what was meant by that phrase in the context of “Defying Gravity.”

What the hell is this hot mess. — Aja the Empress ♀️🇬🇧🇯🇲 (@AjaTheEmpress) November 22, 2024

was there a gas leak where they did these interviews. i’m dead serious should they have checked the carbon monoxide detectors https://t.co/zci9Cf38uv — laurinha 🦠 (@ecto_fun) November 22, 2024

The post of the video from Out Magazine’s Instagram clarifies the meaning of the question: “Long an anthem embraced by folks who have been othered, ‘Defying Gravity’s’ lyrics took on new weight in the days after the election.” According to the magazine, marginalized people are turning to the song “for solace and inspiration.”

While the phrasing of the question — as well as the emotional responses from Erivo and Grande — evoked a lot of jokes on social media, it’s refreshing to see such a popular actress as Erivo be so clearly moved by her community’s reaction.

This clip is one more viral moment to add to the piles of content we’ve gotten from Grande and Erivo in the past few weeks. Personally, I’m left wondering what’s going to be more entertaining: the Wicked movie, or the press tour?