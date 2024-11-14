Theatre Kids Totally Get Why Ari & Cynthia Keep Crying During The ’Wicked’ Press Tour

As we get closer to the premiere of the Wicked movie, my musical theater heart can’t take any more of the anticipating excitement! For the past several months, the movie’s leads, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, have been appearing together in the public eye to promote the film. From attending the Olympics together to their Vanity Fair lie detector video, these ladies have been getting fans ready for some magical fun! However, their Wicked press tour hasn’t been short of emotions.

Grande and Erivo can’t seem to hold back their tears when speaking to the press about the movie. During the majority of the press tour, Grande and Erivo have opened up about how special the movie is to them, and the incredible bond they’ve created together. In some interviews, Grande or Erivo have constantly apologized for showcasing their emotions. Grande even addressed her constant emotional state while speaking with Entertainment Tonight. “You need to understand, it’s been three years, people! Why does emotional availability scare you?” she said.

Being able to shoot the film in its entirety after suffering from the setbacks like the COVID-19 lockdown and the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. means a lot to Grande and Erivo, so it makes sense why the ladies would be emotional on their press tour. The meaning behind Wicked is about two characters wanting to accept themselves despite society’s standards, and the power of friendship. If you’re a musical theater kid, then you would know the impact of Wicked and why it’s important.

With the emotional reactions from Grande and Erivo, many theater-loving people feel seen. Those who’ve done musical theatre know all too well how emotional things can get behind-the-scenes with cast mates. Musical theater folk wear their hearts on their sleeves, so it’s not surprising how emotional Grande and Erivo get while talking about a project that’s meant so much to them for so long. On TikTok, many people have shared how, as theater kids, Grande and Erivo’s emotional interviews have made them feel seen. It also feels like theatre people are not being recognized on a global scale, all thanks to the actresses.

Ari and Cynthia, if you’re seeing this, just know us musical theatre kids thank you two for making us feel so seen!