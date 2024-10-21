Starbucks’s ‘Wicked’ Drinks & Merch Are Pure Magic

I don’t know if this is just me, but I have become absolutely obsessed with the new Wicked movie these past couple weeks. I’m talking full-on theater nerd renaissance. I literally can’t stop listening to the Broadway soundtrack, my FYP is filled with Wicked edits, and I don’t think I will ever get over Johnathon Bailey singing “Dancing Through Life.”

And now, thanks to a new announcement from Starbucks, I’m thrilled to say I will have the perfect drinks to go along with all my listening. On Oct. 21, Starbucks revealed a partnership with Universal Pictures to create a duo of beverages inspired by the upcoming film. And let me just say, these drinks are absolutely beautiful, and I can’t wait to get my hands on them.

There is a drink inspired by each of the main characters, Glinda and Elphaba. Naturally, one drink is pink and the other is green. Glinda’s drink, called Glinda’s Pink Potion, features the Mango Dragonfruit Refresher as the base, with coconut milk and freeze-dried dragonfriut, and then is topped with a non-dairy strawberry cold foam and pink sprinkles. Elphaba’s drink, called Elphaba’s Cold Brew, is a cold brew with peppermint syrup, and is topped with a non-dairy matcha flavored cold foam, and green sprinkles.

In addition to these drinks, Starbucks announced that a line of Wicked-inspired drinkware for fans to collect. Featuring tumblers (some of which come with straws, charms, or keychains), the collection is adorable. (You will definitely see me out and about with the Elphaba tumbler.) The brand also created a line of gift cards inspired by the upcoming movie as well! If you have any theater nerds in your life, these selections are perfect for gifting this holiday season.

The two drinks and themed gift cards will be available starting Oct. 22. The rest of the merch will be available Nov. 7, in select stores for a limited time only.