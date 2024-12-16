‘Wicked Part 2’s Title Has Been Changed “For Good”

I know I’m not the only one who’s been thinking about Wicked 24/7. Since seeing it in theaters on opening weekend, I’ve made this film my entire personality, and TBH, I’m not ashamed of it. From the musical numbers to the cast, Wicked is, hands down, my favorite movie of 2024, and knowing that Part 2 will be here in a year has me counting down the days until then. In the meantime, I’ve been finding out everything I can about Wicked Part 2, and what I’ve learned so far has me clapping my hands and kicking my feet with excitement.

Although I initially didn’t see a point in having two Wicked movies, I couldn’t be happier that Wicked Part 1 only covers HALF the Broadway musical because now, we fans get another movie to obsess over for the foreseeable future. Also, part of the musical has songs that I *need* to hear Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo sing. (Just know that I’ll be done for when I hear them sing “For Good” for the first time.) So, what else can fans expect from Wicked Part 2? Here’s everything we know about the cast, release date, official name, and more!

What is Wicked Part 2‘s release date?

Though Wicked was originally supposed to be one movie, director Jon M. Chu decided to split it into two to give “even more depth and surprise to the journeys of these characters.” Both movies were shot back to back. However, Part 2 won’t hit theaters until Nov. 21, 2025. This means we have a whole year before we’re transported back to the land of Oz to see where life has taken Glinda, Elphaba, and the rest of the Ozians.

Wicked Part 2 has an official title.

While the first movie was simply titled, Wicked Part 1, that won’t be the case for the second movie. On Dec. 16, it was announced that the upcoming film will be titled Wicked: For Good, which is so fitting since the song “For Good” is performed in Act II of the Broadway production.

Who’s in the wicked part 2 cast?

All of our fave Ozians will be back for Wicked Part 2, including Elphaba (Erivo), Glinda (Grande), Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey), Boq (Ethan Slater), The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum), Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) and Nessarose (Marissa Bode), and of course, icons Pfannee (Bowen Yang) and Shenshen (Bronwyn James).

I don’t know about you, but I’m so ready for this movie. But while I wait for its release date, I’ll keep singing “Defying Gravity” at the top of my lungs.