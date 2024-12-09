Wondering When ‘Wicked’ Will Be On Streaming? You’re Not Alone — Here’s What We Know

Wicked has quickly become one of the biggest movies of the year. If you’re a super fan of the musical like me, you’ve also probably seen the film in theaters multiple times. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivio are fantastic as Glinda and Elphaba. Their performances even earned them 2025 Golden Globe nominations. Though it’s smashing box office records, people are eager to watch the movie at home. Unfortunately, it may be a while until fans can try defying gravity at home. Here’s everything we know about when the film could be coming to streaming platforms.

If you still haven’t gotten to see Wicked, don’t worry just yet — it could be in theaters for a minute before you have to worry about streaming. ICYMI, movies typically stay in theaters longer if they’re performing well. Wicked: Part One has become the highest-grossing movie based on a Broadway musical of all time at the domestic box office, so it’s safe to say it’s here to stay. We know there will be Wicked sing-along screenings starting Christmas Day, so the film will at least be available to see on the big screen until the end of the year. With its success, it will also likely continue showing into the new year. Fingers crossed.

When will Wicked be on streaming?

While Universal Pictures, the company behind the Wicked movie, didn’t explicitly say when or where the film would hit streaming, the internet has some theories. Movies usually go to streaming services 60-120 days after being released in theaters. This means Wicked should be available to watch at home in February or March 2025, just months before part two is released in theaters.

What Streaming Platforms will Wicked be on?

Since Universal Pictures produced the film, Wicked will likely be on NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock. It could also be available to purchase or rent at home on streaming platforms like Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, and YouTube TV.

What To Watch Until Then:

We can watch other movie musicals while we wait a few months until Wicked is released on Peacock. The musical is partially inspired by the iconic movie The Wizard of Oz. If you rewatch the classic, you may even catch the references made to the film in Wicked. Jon M. Chu also directed the movie musical In The Heights, which is another great watch for theater fans. Both films are available to watch on Max. They can also be rented or purchased on platforms like YouTube TV, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+.

We may not know exactly when Wicked: Part One will be on streaming services, but we do know Wicked: Part Two will be released on Nov. 21, 2025. Until then, I’ll be rewatching the first film in theaters and blasting the soundtrack nonstop.