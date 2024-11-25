TikTok’s Doing ‘Wicked’s “What Is This Feeling” Choreo & I’m Obsessed

If your TikTok FYP has been looking extra green and pink lately, know that you’re not alone. Both longtime musical fans and new Ozians have been raving on social media about the Wicked movie. From breathtaking scenery to vocals that are literally giving everyone the chills, what’s not to love? Seeing Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande bring the beloved witches to life has honestly spurred a cultural phenomenon (and let’s just say, I’ve “been changed for good”).

We all know that it’s not a movie musical without iconic dance numbers. Luckily, Wicked has us covered with several. In particular, two dance sequences from “What Is This Feeling” have been going viral on TikTok. Grande’s career originated on Broadway, so it’s no surprise that she absolutely nailed the choreography in this scene. During this song, Glinda struts through Shiz University, leading her devoted followers and singing about her “loathing” for her new roommate Elphaba. For such a seemingly simple dance, there are actually a lot of steps (yet Grande manages to make it look easy).

My FYP has gotten a Broadway-style makeover as users have taken on the choreo themselves (and as a theater nerd, I “couldn’t be happier”). There’s something so fun and nostalgic about learning dances like this. If you too want to try your hand at these steps and channel your inner Shiz student, all you need is a book and some open space. Here’s some inspiration to get started!

@theldnfamily @arianagrande @Cynthia Erivo You have inspired our little 8 year old BEYOND words! 🫶🏻❤️ We will be doing WICKED dances for the forseable future 😂🥰Thank you & goodbye 🧙‍♀️ ♬ original sound – arianagrande

@twinsauce “Dear Galinda, you are just too good.” What is this feeling dance from the @Wicked Movie. Thank you for your help Laura! We were struggling with pushing the cart for the video but during a take she came around the corner and asked if she could help us! It’s people’s kindness that really changes the world for good. ♬ original sound – emilio

Even stars of other musicals are getting in on the action. JJ Niemann of Back to the Future: The Musical shows us how it’s done during the show’s curtain call.

Need the choreography broken down step-by-step? No problem! There are plenty of tutorials.

It’s official. After seeing these dances so many times on my FYP, I just have to learn it. As Fiyero says “woes are fleeting” when you’re “dancing through life!”