Culture > Entertainment

TikTok’s Doing ‘Wicked’s “What Is This Feeling” Choreo & I’m Obsessed

Lily O'Neal

If your TikTok FYP has been looking extra green and pink lately, know that you’re not alone. Both longtime musical fans and new Ozians have been raving on social media about the Wicked movie. From breathtaking scenery to vocals that are literally giving everyone the chills, what’s not to love? Seeing Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande bring the beloved witches to life has honestly spurred a cultural phenomenon (and let’s just say, I’ve “been changed for good”).

We all know that it’s not a movie musical without iconic dance numbers. Luckily, Wicked has us covered with several. In particular, two dance sequences from “What Is This Feeling” have been going viral on TikTok. Grande’s career originated on Broadway, so it’s no surprise that she absolutely nailed the choreography in this scene. During this song, Glinda struts through Shiz University, leading her devoted followers and singing about her “loathing” for her new roommate Elphaba. For such a seemingly simple dance, there are actually a lot of steps (yet Grande manages to make it look easy). 

My FYP has gotten a Broadway-style makeover as users have taken on the choreo themselves (and as a theater nerd, I “couldn’t be happier”). There’s something so fun and nostalgic about learning dances like this. If you too want to try your hand at these steps and channel your inner Shiz student, all you need is a book and some open space. Here’s some inspiration to get started!

@cameronfield_

@arianagrande @will loftis @Cynthia Erivo @Wicked Movie

♬ dźwięk oryginalny – stel ᗢ
@besperon

Replying to @Jimius LOATHING CHOREO 💖 @arianagrande @Wicked Movie @WICKED the Musical #wicked #whatisthisfeeling #arianagrande

♬ What Is This Feeling? – Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo
@martinxsoto

I was supposed to be moving my stuff into my apartment… #wickedmovie #arianagrande #cynthiaerivo #whatisthisfeeling #glinda #elphaba

♬ dźwięk oryginalny – stel ᗢ
@natnat.sterling

guess what movie im seeing todayyyy #fyp #nyc #dance #traderjoes #wicked #whatisthisfeeling @Wicked Movie

♬ original sound – emilio
@sociologythuan

My pulse is rushing, my head is reeling, OHHHH what is this feeling?!? 💕💚🫧🧹 • • • #wicked #wickedmusical #wickedmovie #arianagrande

♬ original sound – sociologythuan
@lexrabot

HAPPY WICKED RELEASE DAY🩷💚 who’s going to see it or already saw it?! #wicked #wickedmovie #wickedthemusical #glinda #elphaba #arianagrande #whatisthisfeeling

♬ original sound – Wicked Movie
@melissabecraft

Dear Ga-linda you are just too good 🩷💚 #wicked #whatisthisfeeling #arianagrande

♬ original sound – emilio
@scotthoying

This choreo!!! 😭🫧🧹 @arianagrande @Cynthia Erivo @Wicked Movie #wicked

♬ som original – user01823910193
@theldnfamily

@arianagrande @Cynthia Erivo You have inspired our little 8 year old BEYOND words! 🫶🏻❤️ We will be doing WICKED dances for the forseable future 😂🥰Thank you & goodbye 🧙‍♀️

♬ original sound – arianagrande
@twinsauce

“Dear Galinda, you are just too good.” What is this feeling dance from the @Wicked Movie. Thank you for your help Laura! We were struggling with pushing the cart for the video but during a take she came around the corner and asked if she could help us! It’s people’s kindness that really changes the world for good.

♬ original sound – emilio
@imperforu

dear glinda, you are just too good! how do you stand it? i don’t think i could! she’s a terror! she’s a tartar! we don’t mean to show a bias but glinda you’re a martyr. #whatisthisfeeling #whatisthisfeelingdance #wickedsoundtrack

♬ dźwięk oryginalny – stel ᗢ

Even stars of other musicals are getting in on the action. JJ Niemann of Back to the Future: The Musical shows us how it’s done during the show’s curtain call. 

@jjniemann

we simply had to. 🧙 dc: christopher scott #wicked #wickedmovie #loathing #wickeddance #glinda #actor #broadway #musical #theatre #theatrekid @Wicked Movie

♬ original sound – JJ Niemann

Need the choreography broken down step-by-step? No problem! There are plenty of tutorials. 

@britini_dangelo

🚨What is this Feeling #TUTORIAL 🚨 Who’s learning this? #fyp #dancingwithbritini #dancechallenge #dancetutorial #wickedmovie @Wicked Movie @arianagrande @Wicked The Soundtrack

♬ original sound – emilio

It’s official. After seeing these dances so many times on my FYP, I just have to learn it. As Fiyero says “woes are fleeting” when you’re “dancing through life!”

Lily O'Neal is a senior editor at Her Campus at UCLA and a national entertainment writer. She covers the latest entertainment news, as well as topics relating to new movies, series and music (she LOVES K-Pop). Additionally, Lily is majoring in Political Science at UCLA. Though she was born and raised in Sarasota, Florida, she loves the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles. During the gaps between studying and writing, you can find her binging sit-coms or attending yet another K-Pop concert. She's also currently on a mission to find the best iced vanilla latte in SoCal.