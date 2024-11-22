These ‘Wicked’ Filming Locations Made Up The Wonderful World Of Oz

The enchanting Land of Oz springs to life in the highly-anticipated musical film adaptation of Wicked. The film, which hit theaters on Nov. 22, is a two-part fantasy adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name by Stephen Schwartz. The film and the musical are loosely based on the 1995 Wicked novel, written by Gregory Maguire. The heartfelt tale of The Wicked Witch of The West, Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), unfolds in Oz, a world many recognize from The Wizard of Oz, but where was Wicked filmed? The Wicked filming locations were mostly across the pond.

Wicked director Jon M. Chu brought the fantasy of Elphaba and Glinda (Ariana Grande) to life with the help of otherworldly visual effects, advanced technology, a team of skilled creatives, and of course, some incredible film sets! Most of Wicked was filmed in Borehamwood, England, at Sky Studios, where the fantasy scenes were brought to life through animation and visual effects. With 12 stages on set, ranging from 10,000 to 40,000 square feet, advanced technology, and built-in soundproofing, there were no limitations when it came to filming the movie.

The scenes that took place in the fictional Munchkinland were filmed on a farm in Ivinghoe, England. Sportskeeda reports that it was “located near the borders of Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire, it is a civil parish, whose history dates back to the Anglo-Saxon age.” The town of “breathtaking natural sceneries” is also known for its tourist attractions, like St. Mary’s Church, Pitstone Windmill, and Tudor architecture.

While we haven’t seen the entirety of Wicked‘s behind-the-scenes moments, glimpses of Shiz University’s creation hinted at a spellbinding production. Marissa Bode, who plays Nessarose in the film, mentioned that Wicked had “the most out-of-this-world set” that she’s ever seen in her entire life.

Elphaba defies gravity with her magical broom, Nessarose launches into the air, and Glinda dazzles with her signature charm. Shiz University honestly couldn’t be any better!

Not only is the technologically-advanced studio a movie set, but impressively, it is also a recording studio. Erivo and Grande opted to sing live during the musical scenes of Wicked, immersing the audience in the raw emotion and Broadway-like essence they bring to the film.

Wicked Part 2 was also filmed at Sky Studios, and is set to hit theaters on Nov. 21, 2025.

With its star-studded cast, groundbreaking technology, and breathtaking filming locations, Wicked transports viewers to the magical Land of Oz like never before. The beloved tale of friendship, love, and the power of defying expectations is set to captivate audiences once again, offering a scenic angle to the iconic story.