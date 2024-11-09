Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Everything We Know So Far About ‘Wicked’ Part 2

On Nov. 22, the highly-anticipated Wicked movie will be gracing the big screen, and most of us can’t wait to see Jonathan Bailey’s singing and the connection between Elphaba and Glinda. As we wait for the movie to hit theaters, most fans are wondering when Part 2 will be released in the near future. Given the potential success and popularity of the movie so far, a second part has been confirmed. Wicked Part 2, the direct sequel of Wicked, is expected to hit theaters on November 21, 2025. 

Stephen Schwartz, the original writer of the Broadway musical, said in a June 2022 interview with Variety, “We found it very difficult to get past Defying Gravity without a break. That song is written specifically to bring a curtain down, and whatever scene to follow it without a break just seemed hugely anti-climactic.” With this in mind, Schwartz believed that a two-parter of Wicked was needed in terms of musicality and for the musical’s story to be better understood by the target audience. 

Wicked’s cast is expected to reprise their roles for the sequel. It’s also been confirmed that two new songs will added to the upcoming sequel, as Schwartz believes it’ll “meet the demands of the storytelling.” In even better news, production for Wicked Part 2 was officially completed around the same time production for Wicked was completed. All in all, the Wicked series is going to have us all in a chokehold. 

And fans already are as many have taken to X to express their feelings about Part 2. 

Grab your broomsticks and get comfortable because we’re going to be in the Land of Oz for a while!

