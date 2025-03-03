Fans Are Crashing Out Over ‘Wicked’ Not Winning Big At The Oscars

The 2025 award season has been a tough one for all of my fellow Wicked fans out there. We’ve been singing this movie’s praises ever since it hit theaters in November 2024, and although it’s a masterpiece in many people’s eyes (mine included), the film has been majorly snubbed at award shows and the internet is pissed. Wicked‘s latest snubs came during the 2025 Oscars, where it only won two out of the *10* categories it was nominated for. If you ask me, Wicked deserved to take home all of the awards, especially Best Picture. And don’t even get me started on both Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo losing the awards for Best Supporting Actress and Best Actress.

Grande lost the Best Supporting Actress award to Emilia Pérez‘s Zoe Saldaña, which wasn’t a huge surprise but still stung. Meanwhile, Erivo didn’t achieve EGOT status because she lost the Best Actress category to Mikey Madison!? Don’t get me wrong, Madison was great in Anora, but Erivo owned her role as Elphaba, making this a huge snub in my eyes.

But I’m not the only one who feels this way. Since learning of Wicked‘s 2025 Oscars snubs in major categories, fans have taken to social media to voice their frustrations with The Academy — and let’s just say they’re heated.

Serious fucking question—WHY is Wicked, one of the most critically acclaimed movies of 2024 and musicals in general, getting fucking snubbed everywhere this award season? What the fuck is going on?? — cait ❦ (@lovewitchspell) March 3, 2025

wicked losing almost every award it was nominated for pic.twitter.com/jbQ46ZMxJO — MⱯTT (@plasticmattyy) March 3, 2025

all that wicked hype just to snub ariana AND cynthia …. i’m fucking SICK #Oscars pic.twitter.com/aBIdEbyyiq — emmy *✧ (@livsdreamgirl) March 3, 2025

Meanwhile, others can’t believe that Wicked‘s been snubbed all award season.

wicked really got snubbed all award season- pic.twitter.com/cKsnTAAPjo — BNB☆ (@lookatbri) March 3, 2025

How in the hell does Wicked keep getting snubbed for EVERYTHING?!?!? I don’t get it!!!!! — JonoQ1999 (@JonoMonster1990) March 3, 2025

the fact wicked was snubbed this entire award season is horrific !!!! — chlo (@chlolojo) March 3, 2025

Despite Wicked‘s unexpected losses in certain Oscars categories, it did win two awards. The film’s very own Paul Tazewell made history by becoming the first Black man to win Best Costume Design at the Oscars! “This is absolutely astounding. Thank you Academy for this very significant honor,” he said during his acceptance speech. “I’m the first Black man to receive the costume design award for my work on Wicked. I’m so proud of this.”

Later that night, Wicked‘s Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales won the award for Best Production Design.

So, Wicked wasn’t snubbed entirely during the 2025 Oscars, but IMHO, it deserved so much more than it was given.