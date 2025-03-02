Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
cynthia erivo performing at the 2025 oscars
cynthia erivo performing at the 2025 oscars
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Culture > Entertainment

Fans Are Pissed Cynthia Erivo’s Still Not An EGOT Winner

Julianna Marie

The internet is ablaze. At the 2025 Oscars, Cynthia Erivo did not receive the Academy Award for Best Actress. And while the night’s winner, Anora‘s Mikey Madison, certainly deserved her flowers, the internet is in their feels over Erivo’s second Oscars loss — specifically because it still keeps her one award short of EGOT status.

If you’re wondering what that means, EGOT status is achieved when a performer wins an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony — the four biggest awards in TV, music, film, and theater. It’s one of the rarest and most prestigious accomplishments in show business, with only 21 artists ever reaching this milestone.

An Emmy, Grammy, and Tony are nothing to scoff at, though. Erivo’s award shelf started growing after her breakout role as Celie in the 2015 Broadway revival of The Color Purple, which earned her the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical in 2016. That same year, she won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album for the show’s cast recording. Then, in 2017, she completed the third step toward EGOT by winning a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program for her moving rendition of The Color Purple’s song “Can’t Let Go” on The Today Show.

However, there’s no denying the cultural impact of Erivo’s performance as Elphaba in Wicked. So, following Erivo’s loss, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their shock and sadness about the Oscars outcome. 

Here’s to hoping Erivo gets her EGOT next year for Wicked: Part 2!

julianna (she/her) is an associate editor at her campus where she oversees the wellness vertical and all things sex and relationships, wellness, mental health, astrology, and gen-z. during her undergraduate career at chapman university, julianna's work appeared in as if magazine and taylor magazine. additionally, her work as a screenwriter has been recognized and awarded at film festivals worldwide. when she's not writing burning hot takes and spilling way too much about her personal life online, you can find julianna anywhere books, beers, and bands are.