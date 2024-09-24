For all of the fans of Hulu’s hit show The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives, there’s been an update regarding one of the couples. Since the show’s premiere, a lot of scandalous events have occurred. From the Fruity Pebbles incident to discussions surrounding the “soft-swinging” scandal, TSLOMW has managed to catch the hearts of many who live and breathe reality TV drama. One would think that there wouldn’t be any more piping hot tea happening until a second season is declared, but think again. It’s been reported that Taylor Frankie Paul and her husband, Dakota Mortensen, have broken up.

In an exclusive interview with US Weekly on Sept. 23, Paul explained that she and Mortensen are taking a break after going through somewhat of a rough patch. “I would say that we’re working on things, and I have no idea where it goes with us from here. We are not fully together, but not fully done.” Paul also said that she’s deeply “heartbroken” from the split and that she doesn’t regret taking part in appearing in the show — although Mortensen wasn’t too keen on how he was portrayed.

“He has a really good soft side, and I feel like that wasn’t shown on the show,” she said. “He’s like, ‘I look like this a**hole to you while you’re pregnant, when that’s just not the case of how I treated you the whole time. Yes, I did defend myself in [some] cases, but that’s not how I am to you. I look like this awful person when I’m not.’”

During the first season, the couple was expecting their first baby together, with Paul later giving birth to their son Ever. Some of the couple’s heated moments were even captured on camera, including a fight they had while Mortensen was intoxicated. This led to Paul getting arrested and charged with aggravated assault and two counts of domestic violence.

Although they’re not over for good, there’s not telling when Paul and Mortensen will be rekindling their relationship. Given how toxic their relationship was broadcasted on the show, it might be best if they don’t reunite, IMO.

It seems this breakup took place before the official announcement based on some of Paul’s TikToks. In a TikTok posted on Sept. 22, Paul is visibly upset as the caption, “not me slowly morphing into 2022 me” is shown at the top of the video.

In a follow-up video, Paul is seen holding her son while watching his birth on The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives, and the caption of the video reads, “If we get season two maybe i’ll be able to watch.”

I guess this is the end of Taykota… at least for now.