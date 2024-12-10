Welp, It Seems Like Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are Officially Over

It seems like we’re in a season of celebrity breakups, because Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are the latest couple to go their separate ways. The couple has reportedly called it quits just a few weeks after announcing that they’re expecting a baby together. Her Campus reached out to Fox and Kelly’s teams for comment news of their breakup, but didn’t hear back by the time of publication. 2024 seems to be a bad year for celebrity couples, as we’ve seen a number of breakups, from Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter to Halle Bailey and DDG. But for fans of both Kelly (whose real name is Colson Baker) and Fox, the news of their apparent split has left many stunned.

On Dec. 10, TMZ reported that the pair broke up during Thanksgiving weekend in Colorado. The outlet reported the reason for their split was that “Megan found material on MGK’s phone that was upsetting,” which eventually led to Fox wanting him to leave their vacation early. Her Campus reached out to Fox and Kelly’s teams for comment for confirmation on this report and for information on what might’ve been on Kelly’s phone, but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.

Meanwhile, US Weekly reported that Fox and Kelly broke up in late November after trying to keep their relationship afloat. “They were trying to make it work again after the pregnancy, but they are both too hot-headed and fell back into their constant fighting,” the source said. “They can’t get on the same page and it’s not easy for them being together.” Her Campus reached out to Fox and Kelly’s teams for comment about this report as well, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Kelly and Fox’s relationship dates back to 2020 when the couple was first seen together. The two initially met in March of that year while filming the crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass. Fox and Kelly would soon have a highly publicized relationship, being spotted together at red carpet events and posting about one another on social media. In 2022, the seemingly happy pair became engaged.

However, cracks began to appear in Kelly and Fox’s relationship as rumors of the two taking a break between late 2022 and early 2023 circulated. The couple began to make appearances again in 2023, and then on Nov. 11, 2024, the couple shared their pregnancy announcement. Fox made the announcement on Instagram by uploading a picture of herself draped in black slime, showing off her baby bump. She captioned the post, “Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back 👼🏼❤️.”

With the news emerging that Fox and MGK had called it quits while expecting their first child together, fans will be watching to see how this breakup plays out for everyone involved.]