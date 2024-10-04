Here’s Why Halle Bailey & DDG Broke Up

Another famous couple has decided to call it quits, and shockingly, it turned out to be Halle Bailey and DDG. Almost a year after welcoming their son, Halo, in late 2023, the rapper announced the pair’s separation on his Instagram story on Oct. 3.

“After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways,” the statement read. “This decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best path forward for the both of us.” DDG went on to acknowledge their time together during their relationship and made it clear that he and Bailey still care deeply for each other. “I cherish the time we’ve spent together and the love we’ve shared.”

So what was the reason behind the couple’s split? According to DDG, there have been “changes in our relationship,” and both are now focused on their individual journeys. But despite their break up, the “I’m Geekin” rapper noted that his and Bailey’s “love for each other remains deep and true” and that they’re “still best friends and adore each other.” He added, “We cherish the bond we’ve built and the beautiful moments we’ve shared. As we navigate this transition, we ask for your understanding and support.”

The two publicly announced their relationship in March 2022 with a birthday tribute from DDG to Bailey. DDG and Bailey have been known to keep their relationship under wraps, only posting occasional TikToks together and doing a few red carpet appearances. The last time DDG and Bailey were spotted together was on Sept. 17 at the Snap Partner Summit alongside their son.

Depite their relationship having many ups, it also faced a few downs. One occurred in February 2023 when Rubi Rose, DDG’s ex-girlfriend, tweeted about Bailey, writing, “Having ur b*tch [wear] my clothes is crazy lol.” Around this time, there were already rumors of a possible breakup between DDG and Bailey, as there were reportedly leaked text messages between the rapper and Rose. Bailey and DDG’s relationship still remained strong despite the rumors.

However, when DDG rapped about Bailey “kissing dudes” in his song “Famous,” It immediately caught fans’ attention. This alluded to Bailey’s role as Ariel in the remake of The Little Mermaid, where she shared a kiss with Jonah Hauer-King, who played Prince Eric. Talk about insecurities, right?

Following the news of Bailey and DDG’s breakup, many fans took to X to share their thoughts on the couple’s split.

halle bailey finally free from the shackles of that loser ddg pic.twitter.com/Whkpn4KN10 — ❦ (@JUSTLNWUAH) October 3, 2024

streets saying halle and ddg broke up YESS GAWD!! pic.twitter.com/JV6A2kbK5y — HEEDlE (@heyheedie) October 3, 2024

One user took note of how quickly DDG announced the breakup, whereas Bailey has yet to speak on their current relationship status.

Ima be real I don’t like how ddg was so fast to run to social media and announce the break up making it headlines not knowning how Halle Bailey mentally feel pic.twitter.com/8cIQleiMM1 — Chloefantx for the night (@chloefanbri) October 4, 2024

Meanwhile, others have used countless memes to express their feelings about the breakup.

DDG when Halle Said She Leavin Him pic.twitter.com/PnCRlFtbhW — Boopac Shaduer (@Elwynmisses) October 3, 2024

“DDG has announced that he and Halle Bailey have broken up” Me: pic.twitter.com/CPHiBiZ7A2 — 🏖️ (@BumboclaatPlug) October 4, 2024

HALLE AND DDG BROKE UP- pic.twitter.com/8UJFBH4yVd — main event kirs🧃 (@uceysjucey) October 3, 2024

HALLE AND DDG BROKEN UP pic.twitter.com/3dehiWbzVf — draculaura ੯‧̀͡⬮ (@temuvictlm) October 4, 2024

I do hope that the two can co-exist peacefully together for the sake of their son.