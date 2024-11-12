In case you’re literally living under a rock, Megan Fox is pregnant with Machine Gun Kelly’s baby. Yes, the Jennifer’s Body actress and the “Emo Girl” singer are welcoming a baby together! In true Fox fashion, she took to her Instagram on Nov. 11 to announce her pregnancy covered head to toe in black slime while holding her baby bump. If you expected anything else from a Fox pregnancy reveal, you clearly don’t know who we’re talking about here.

After taking one look at the picture, I would have never guessed Fox was revealing a pregnancy. Really, the only indicator that she’s pregnant was the fact she’s holding a baby bump. Sporting jet-black hair akin to her titular role in Jennifer’s Body, Fox looks like she’s posing to promote a new dark horror film. I mean, it wouldn’t be a Megan Fox Instagram post without some level of shock value, and I love how she executed the now-iconic pregnancy announcement.

Fox captioned the carousel that featured a picture of a positive pregnancy test on the second slide with a hopeful caption, writing, “nothing is ever really lost. welcome back 👼🏼❤️.” Attached to the Instagram post was the audio to Kelly’s song “last november,” which is reportedly about a past miscarriage with Fox, though neither of them has officially confirmed the track’s meaning.

As of Nov. 12, the surprise post has racked up over 3.5 million likes. Notably, Fox has no other content posted to her Instagram account, putting the pregnancy announcement in the spotlight on her Instagram page.

This isn’t the first time Fox has made headlines for her relationship with Kelly. I mean, when they revealed they were engaged in January 2023, Fox admitted that she and MGK “drank each other’s blood” in a now-deleted Instagram post after Kelly popped the question. To add more fuel to the fire, when asked by Glamour UK about the admission, Fox said, “We do consume each other’s blood” but only “a few drops” merely “on occassion for ritual purposes only.”

Fox will be welcoming her fourth child and first with Kelly, who also has one other child. Before they confirmed their relationship in 2020, Fox was married to actor Brian Austin Green, whom she shares three sons with.

Congrats are definitely in order for Fox and MGK!