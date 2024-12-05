Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Barry Keoghan and Breckie Hill
Barry Keoghan and Breckie Hill
@keoghan92 + @breckiehill via Instagram
Culture > Entertainment

The Internet’s Going Wild Over These Barry Keoghan & Breckie Hill Cheating Rumors

Bre McNamara

If you haven’t heard, Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have reportedly broke up. (Her Campus reached out to their teams for comment, but didn’t hear back.) I know, I’m heartbroken, too. News of the couple’s split took the internet by storm — not only because Sab and Barry ended things after only a year of dating but because of cheating rumors that have since been circulating online. While an insider told People that Carpenter and Keoghan broke up because both are young and career-focused, people social media are claiming that the Saltburn actor cheated on the singer with TikTok influencer Breckie Hill, who reposted stories about these affair rumors. Her Campus reached out to Keoghan, Carpenter, and Hill’s teams for comment on the cheating allegations, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

It all started when the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi claimed that Keoghan was spotted out with another woman. “On the closing night of her biggest tour to date in L.A., he was busy getting very cozy at San Vincente Bungalows with a blonde, semi-famous L.A. based influencer (who’s particularly big on tiktok),” the anonymous tip read. “I snooped around a bit out of curiosity and apparently he and his pop star girlfriend called it quits very suddenly less than a week before her final shows in L.A. after she found out he had been chatting with said influencer behind her back for months in a not-innocent-at-all way.”

Now, how does Hill fit into all of this? Although the influencer was not named in DeuxMoi’s post, Internet sleuths got to work and were soon convinced she was the women Keoghan allegedly cheated on Carpenter with — apparently because she’s blonde, has 4.3 million on TikTok followers and is based in L.A. Hill appeared to confirm fans’ suspicions when she reposted two TikToks that claimed she was the mysterious influencer Keoghan was reportedly seen out with and was messaging.

Shortly after news of Carpenter and Keoghan’s split broke, Hill posted a TikTok nodding along to a series of questions like “Would he pick you in a room full of girls?” and “Would he pick you over his ex?”

@breckiehill

not in a million years

♬ gilmore lala – <3

While these cheating rumors have not been confirmed or denied, Hill’s most recent social media activity has riled up Sabrina stans. Many have been taking to the comments of the influencer’s videos to call her out for her alleged involvement with Keoghan. “I can’t relate to desperation,” one person commented. “That’s not espresso, that’s depresso (barry fumbled hard asl),” someone else wrote.

But fans aren’t the only ones dragging Hill online. On Dec. 3, fellow TikTok influencer Olivia Dunne entered the chat to give her two centers on this scandal. In a TikTok video, Dunne is seen nodding and smiling with the caption, “When her true colors are finally revealed in the national media.” Her Campus reached out to Dunne and Hill’s teams for comment on this, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

@livvy

I just sit back and laugh

♬ original sound – ᴋɪʀsᴛʏ

In case you’re on the fence on whether Dunne was actually referring to Hill, when a fan asked in the comments, “Is this about the tiktoker he cheated with (that’s been reposting vids about it)?” Dunne replied, “Yes.” When another person asked, “I’m employed why is she dissing Sabrina carpenter?” Dunne replied, “I love Sabrina… it’s about who homewrecked her relationship.”

I’m speechless.

Bre is the Entertainment Editor at Her Campus. She oversees the entertainment verticals on the site, including celebrities, movies, television, and music coverage. During her college career, Bre was a contributing writer and Entertainment Editor for the Montclair State University chapter of Her Campus. After graduating in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communications and Media Arts, Bre worked as a full-time writer at Showbiz Cheat Sheet, where she pitched, edited, and wrote articles covering trending news, movies, television, and celebrities. Bre has also written and conducted interviews for the entertainment site Shadow and Act. When she's not writing, you can find Bre binging 'New Girl' or 'Modern Family' for the millionth time or listening to her assorted Spotify playlist. She also loves spending time with her family and keeping herself busy with a little retail therapy!