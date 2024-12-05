The Internet’s Going Wild Over These Barry Keoghan & Breckie Hill Cheating Rumors

If you haven’t heard, Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have reportedly broke up. (Her Campus reached out to their teams for comment, but didn’t hear back.) I know, I’m heartbroken, too. News of the couple’s split took the internet by storm — not only because Sab and Barry ended things after only a year of dating but because of cheating rumors that have since been circulating online. While an insider told People that Carpenter and Keoghan broke up because both are young and career-focused, people social media are claiming that the Saltburn actor cheated on the singer with TikTok influencer Breckie Hill, who reposted stories about these affair rumors. Her Campus reached out to Keoghan, Carpenter, and Hill’s teams for comment on the cheating allegations, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

It all started when the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi claimed that Keoghan was spotted out with another woman. “On the closing night of her biggest tour to date in L.A., he was busy getting very cozy at San Vincente Bungalows with a blonde, semi-famous L.A. based influencer (who’s particularly big on tiktok),” the anonymous tip read. “I snooped around a bit out of curiosity and apparently he and his pop star girlfriend called it quits very suddenly less than a week before her final shows in L.A. after she found out he had been chatting with said influencer behind her back for months in a not-innocent-at-all way.”

Now, how does Hill fit into all of this? Although the influencer was not named in DeuxMoi’s post, Internet sleuths got to work and were soon convinced she was the women Keoghan allegedly cheated on Carpenter with — apparently because she’s blonde, has 4.3 million on TikTok followers and is based in L.A. Hill appeared to confirm fans’ suspicions when she reposted two TikToks that claimed she was the mysterious influencer Keoghan was reportedly seen out with and was messaging.

Shortly after news of Carpenter and Keoghan’s split broke, Hill posted a TikTok nodding along to a series of questions like “Would he pick you in a room full of girls?” and “Would he pick you over his ex?”

While these cheating rumors have not been confirmed or denied, Hill’s most recent social media activity has riled up Sabrina stans. Many have been taking to the comments of the influencer’s videos to call her out for her alleged involvement with Keoghan. “I can’t relate to desperation,” one person commented. “That’s not espresso, that’s depresso (barry fumbled hard asl),” someone else wrote.

But fans aren’t the only ones dragging Hill online. On Dec. 3, fellow TikTok influencer Olivia Dunne entered the chat to give her two centers on this scandal. In a TikTok video, Dunne is seen nodding and smiling with the caption, “When her true colors are finally revealed in the national media.” Her Campus reached out to Dunne and Hill’s teams for comment on this, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

In case you’re on the fence on whether Dunne was actually referring to Hill, when a fan asked in the comments, “Is this about the tiktoker he cheated with (that’s been reposting vids about it)?” Dunne replied, “Yes.” When another person asked, “I’m employed why is she dissing Sabrina carpenter?” Dunne replied, “I love Sabrina… it’s about who homewrecked her relationship.”

I’m speechless.