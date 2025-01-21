Uh… Why Did Justin Unfollow Hailey On IG?

Is anyone else confused by Justin Bieber’s social media activity? ICYMI, the singer’s been on somewhat of a social media cleanse since the New Year, as he’s unfollowed a bunch of people on Instagram. First, Bieber apparently unfollowed (and blocked!) his former manager Scooter Braun. Then, he unfollowed a couple of other people, including Allison Kaye (his former manager), Kenny Hamilton (his longtime bodyguard and friend), and Ryan Good (his former creative director of Drew House). Fans also noticed that Bieber apparently unfollowed Usher, who’s been his longtime friend and mentor. But the most shocking unfollow came on Jan. 21, when fans realized the “Peaches” singer no longer followed his wife, Hailey Bieber. Her Campus reached out to Justin and Hailey’s teams for comment about his unfollow, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

So, what’s going on with Bieber, and why did he unfollow so many people on IG? A few hours after fans noticed this change to Bieber’s IG account, the singer took to his Instagram Story to set the record straight. “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife,” he wrote in a now-deleted post. “Sh*t is getting suss out here.”

Bieber not longer following his wife on Instagram came as a major shock since it seemed things were going well in the couple’s relationship, given his Jan. 19 post. In the IG carousel, Bieber shared a photo of him and Hailey ice skating together while enjoying some time in Aspen.

In the weeks prior to their Aspen vacay, rumors of marriage woes began to swirl. However, the rhode founder shut down speculations on her Instagram Story. “Me to all of you on the internet,” she captioned the Dec. 30 video of a man speaking to viewers. “You’re not well and it’s OK. You’ve done made a lot of choices. The choices that you made done put you in situations that you hate,” he said. “You don’t want to be in those situations. You recognize every day when you wake up, ‘F*ck, this is the reality that I made for myself.'”

Bieber also shut down divorce rumors by showing his wife some love online, including thirsting over her on his IG Story and posting a photo of him kissing her neck on Jan. 4. “Goin anywhere with u bb,” he wrote on his Instagram Story on Jan. 1, alongside a photo of Hailey wearing a pink bikini, fur coat, and New Year’s headband. “Happy new year.”

Still, the “Baby” singer unfollowing Hailey has thrown fans for a loop, with many people freaking out about this on X/ Twitter.

The way 2025 started on a roller coaster — grant (@grantydidit) January 21, 2025

justin unfollowing hailey before diddy pic.twitter.com/dIcLWyxLeO — ໊ (@dieforyous) January 21, 2025

My sister called me to ask what was going on with Hailey and Justin pic.twitter.com/dwoX8FVeMP — 🌼🍂🌼 (@SummertimeX5) January 21, 2025

Meanwhile, others think Bieber’s shocking move is a PR stunt that’s a lead-up to the release of new music.

justin bieber realized that he has to release music soon, so what does he do? unfollows hailey as a PR STUNT so his music can make some noise 😭 pic.twitter.com/i1vLGDIbKY — ana (@withluvselena) January 21, 2025

Justin and Hailey bieber rn seeing the whole world lose their minds: pic.twitter.com/2AkZZcAdaT https://t.co/lsyKwNrHuO — Nance🧸 (@letjustinkook) January 21, 2025

Instagram is not real life , he follow her in real life Just unfollow her to create buzz for his album — Brother G.O (@OyinTGSPE) January 21, 2025

Please check on the Jailey shippers in your life because I’m pretty sure they’re experiencing all types of emotions right now.