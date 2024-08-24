Hailey & Justin Bieber Welcomed Their Baby Boy & His Name Keeps With Family Tradition

The day has finally come, y’all: Hailey and Justin Bieber have welcomed their first baby (baby, baby, oh!). On the night of Aug. 23, Justin Bieber announced the birth of their baby boy, who they named Jack Blues Bieber, with an adorable photo on Instagram.

The name Jack Blues is a perfect one for the Biebers, especially considering Justin and his dad Jeremy’s names both start with J. Jack also happens to be his father Jeremy’s middle name.

The photo is adorable, showing Jack’s tiny foot wrapped in cozy blankets, being held by Hailey. Tons of friends and fans chimed in with their congratulations, including Kylie Jenner, who wrote, “i can’t handle this little foot

JACK BLUES 🩵🩵🩵,” and Khloé Kardashian, who wrote, “Jack blues!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!! I love this tiny foot so so much 🩵🩵🩵🩵”

On May 9, Hailey and Justin announced Hailey’s pregnancy on Instagram by sharing a collection of romantic photos of her baby bump taken during their vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii. While Hailey and Justin simply tagged each other in the captions of their respective posts, it was enough to cause the internet to start counting down the days until Baby Bieber was born.

After their pregnancy announcement, the couple didn’t shy away from showing off Hailey’s growing baby bump on social media. On Instagram, the Rhode founder posted plenty of pregnancy OOTDs. She even shared her biggest craving on her Instagram Stories, which was “egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce.”

Meanwhile, the “Peaches” singer posted snapshots of him either cradling, cuddled up next to, or admiring Hailey and her baby bump.

On July 29, the couple attended an outdoor dinner party where Hailey’s baby bump was on full display. While she shared a series of IG photos of her wearing a strapless yellow semi-sheer dress for the occasion, Justin posted a video of him lifting the top layer of his wife’s outfit so his followers could catch a glimpse of her belly.

In her July 2024 cover story for W Magazine, Hailey said she initially wanted to keep her pregnancy private, but doing so came with emotional challenges. “I probably could have hid it until the end,” she told the outlet.“But I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”

Congrats to Hailey and Justin on their new bundle of joy.