Get Ready Beliebers: Justin Bieber Might Be Making A Comeback In 2025

After almost half a decade, Justin Bieber may finally be releasing new music. The popstar has been quite busy in the past few years, which may have contributed to his hiatus from his music career. He welcomed his first child, Jack, with his wife, Hailey Bieber in August 2024, which has definitely kept the Bieber household quite busy. However, new reports indicate that the “Baby” singer is about to drop new music and head out on the road for a new tour, and his fans are more than thrilled (to say the least). Without further ado, here’s everything we know about his rumored comeback.

News of Bieber’s comeback circulated after Puck News’s Matthew Belloni claimed in his What I’m Hearing newsletter that he was in the midst of making new music, per HypeBeast. However, this isn’t the first rumor as of late that Bieber was in the middle of creating new music, as producer Mk.gee told The New York Times in September 2024 that he’d personally been cooking up something new with Bieber as the singer was “searching” for a new sound to add to his discography.

Bieber added fuel to the fire and took matters into his own hands on Jan. 15 when he seemingly teased a new track on his Instagram Stories. The short clip appeared to be a demo of what could possibly be his next single or a piece to a larger album, but only time will tell.

So, why is Bieber planning his return to music right now, and could this comeback include a tour? Well, he notably canceled his Justice World Tour in 2022 after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

As of Jan. 16, there’s been no official confirmation from Bieber or anyone on his team about a tour in 2025. However, fans seem to believe the rumors are true, and they’re ecstatic about Bieber’s potential return to the stage, with some even hoping he’ll produce his own Eras Tour similar to that of Taylor Swift.

@2poor4prada Like my birthday is going to be justin Bieber themed I don’t even care. 😤 ♬ original sound – God’s Favorite Little Darling

TBH, I did not have Bieber returning to the music industry on my 2025 bingo card, but y’know what, I’ll take it.