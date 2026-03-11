Why Did Amber & Jordan Get A Divorce? The ‘LIB’ Season 10 Reunion Got Heated

Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 10 follow. The Love Is Blind Season 10 reunion got messy — and Amber and Jordan were at the center of it. ICYMI, the couple revealed that they had gotten divorced around three or four months after they said “I do,” and when they got into what happened, things got messy. So, why did Amber and Jordan get divorced? Here’s what went down.

After fans were updated on Season 10’s golden couple, Vic and Christine (who are, thankfully, still together), hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey turned the focus to Amber and Jordan. The two were a fan-favorite couple throughout the season, eventually choosing to go through with their marriage during the finale. However, shortly after recapping their journey, Jordan said that their marriage “didn’t last long” and ended after a matter of months.

Jordan said that the relationship started to fall apart shortly after the wedding, saying that “a lot changed” in that period of time. After Amber was asked whether she felt like Jordan should’ve moved closer to her (due to her daughter’s school), things got heated quickly. She told the Lacheys that she “didn’t think he was ready” for stepfatherhood. She also said that it was “hard to trust” Jordan with that kind of role, since they would only see each other on the weekends.

However, Jordan said that wasn’t the case. He claimed he would drive to see her after work and cook her dinner before returning to his home early in the morning before work. To that same point, Jordan said Amber only visited him twice during the span of their marriage.

Jordan also detailed several “incidents” involving Amber’s drinking that caused issues in their marriage — including one where Amber apparently became belligerent at a wedding Jordan was the Best Man at. He also said that Amber would “scream at him,” which made him uncomfortable in their relationship. Amber rebutted and said that the “disrespect” was mutual, and said that she wanted to continue their relationship and fix things. “I was willing to work on that,” she said regarding her “anger issues” and behavior. “You gave it two to three months, and you didn’t put in real effort.”

Despite Amber claiming that he wasn’t ready to be a stepfather, Jordan said he had an “amazing bond” with Amber’s daughter, Emma. Amber then revealed that Jordan didn’t even say goodbye to her daughter when they broke up, saying, “Don’t f*cking come into somebody’s life if you’re gonna do that,” before leaving the reunion stage.

However, after a few minutes, Amber returned to the stage and cleared up that she didn’t think Jordan was a “bad guy.” But given the amount of tension between the two after the blowup, it’s safe to assume Amber and Jordan aren’t getting back together any time soon.