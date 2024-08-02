ICYMI, There Were More Than 2 Winners Announced In The ‘THTH’ Season 6 Finale

Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for Too Hot To Handle Season 6 follow. Hey babes, Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle Season 6 ended on Aug. 2, and what a ride it has been! This season brought us some of the hottest returnees with Louis from Season 5 and Flavia from Season 4, a mischievous new version of Lana, the “banishment quarters,” and the largest prize fund in the show’s history.

In typical THTH fashion, the season final episode featured contestants discussing what they would do with the prize fund. For those who lost count, there were eighteen rule breaks throughout the season, resulting in $125,000 being deducted from the prize fund (that’s half the starting amount!). Despite the hefty fines, the remaining $125k is still a life-changing amount of money and the largest prize in the show’s history. So, let’s get into who the finalists of Too Hot To Handle Season 6 were.

There were two couples that Lana elected as the finalists, with the winning couple set to be awarded $100,000 from the prize fund. The finalists were Demari Davis and Bri Balram, and Charlie Jeer and Katherine Laprell. Both couples went through the wringer at Lana’s retreat, with Bri and Charlie making multiple trips to the banishment quarters. Demari kissed the new arrival, Valentina Rueda, leading Bri to end their relationship because of it. And let’s not forget the love square between Katherine, Charlie, and their former retreat partners Louis and Lucy.

In the final moments of episode 10, the remaining guests at the retreat cast their votes for the couple they believed deserved the title of winners of THTH Season 6 and the $100k prize. Lana built up the suspense before announcing that, in a nearly unanimous 7-1 vote, the winning couple was Demari and Bri!

Through banishment, temptations, breakups, and makeups, the Indiana-based stockbroker and Atlanta-based influencer proved that their connection was genuine and strong enough to earn the support of their fellow contestants.

Now you may be thinking: what happened to the remaining $25k??

Well, Lana awarded the remaining coins to her “best-behaved guest,” a contestant who didn’t leave the retreat with a relationship but rather went through individual, emotional growth and didn’t break a single rule in the process. Drumroll please. The THTH Season 6 runner-up was none other than Gianna Pettus!

Gianna was a girl’s girl throughout the entire season, and there wasn’t anyone else who deserved the $25k more than her. Maybe she’ll return to the retreat in a future season to be the role model that Flavia and Louis were supposed to be.

I don’t know about you all, but I can’t wait to see what the future holds for our Season 6 crew as we now we wait patiently for a possible S7.