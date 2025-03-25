According To This Fan Theory, Here’s Who Belly Will Choose In ‘TSITP’ Season 3

Besties, it’s almost time to head back to Cousins Beach! Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty is set to return to Prime Video in July and fans couldn’t be more excited. Though the upcoming season is based on the third book in Jenny Han’s Summer book series, We’ll Always Have Summer, it’s likely the episodes won’t follow the book’s plot perfectly. With that being said, there are *many* fan theories as to what will happen in Season 3, including which Fisher brother Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) will end up choosing. Though she makes a choice at the end of We’ll Always Have Summer, some fans think her decision will be much different in Season 3.

As we know, at the end of Season 2, Belly picks Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) over Conrad (Christopher Briney). For a little recap on the third book, Belly and Jeremiah go into their third year of college together (yep, there’s a time jump). After Belly expresses her mental health struggles to Jeremiah, he confesses to cheating on her. He then *immediately* proposes to Belly, and she says yes.

As Belly plans the wedding, she reconnects with Conrad — thanks to the good ‘ol forced proximity trope — after all these years. Fast forward to the day of their wedding, Jeremiah walks out, saying he believes Belly still has feelings for Conrad (which is a shocker to no one).

The epilogue of the novel reveals that a few years after Belly and Jeremiah’s failed wedding, she and Conrad tie the knot. Ta-da, a win for the Conrad girlies! But despite this ending, many fans have a growing suspicion that Season 3 of the show won’t look exactly like the book’s plot.

On March 7, TSITP’s Instagram account stirred rumors and theories with one post: the official poster for Season 3 showing Belly standing in a long, yellow dress without either of the Fisher brothers.

Many fans have posted videos sharing their theories surrounding the poster. Some fans believe that it reinforces the idea of “Team Belly” instead of rooting for which brother she should choose. But a growing theory is that maybe, instead of choosing Conrad or Jeremiah, Belly will choose herself in the end. Also, in past interviews, any time Tung and Han were asked what “team” they were on, they always said, “Team Belly.”

@ashleyannalder i’m seeing rumors they might go off book since it’s the last season and if s3 doesn’t end with belly and conrad’s wedding im going to riot #thesummeriturnedpretty #tsitp ♬ tsitp intro – ashyrami

Maybe it’s the Team Conrad in me, but I (and many fans) am hoping that he and Belly get their happily ever after, whether that’s together or separately.