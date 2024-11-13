Jeremiah girlies, brace yourselves because I have some news that might be hard to accept. Gavin Casalegno got married! Yes, The Summer I Turned Pretty star just got married to his girlfriend, Cheyanne King, during a stunning outdoor wedding. Casalegno revealed this news in a carousel post shared on his Instagram. The actor shared a series of photos from his and King’s special day. Casalegno captioned the post, “Forever captivated by you.”

The wedding looked to be a full-on dream, with aesthetically pleasing floral decorations complementing the entire look. But despite how beautiful the wedding was, most fans can’t get over Casalegno hard-launching his new partner (now-wife). His relationship with King has never been confirmed until their wedding day, and I have to say, this took the meaning of hard launch to a whole new level.

So, who is the mysterious woman who captured Casalegno’s heart? According to Cheyanne’s Instagram, she refers to herself as the “daughter of the most high God,” hinting at her religious background. She also has a nursing degree from Baylor University, as noted in her Linkedin. She graduated from Baylor in 2023 and has since documented her life on social media, mainly in a sentimental sense. Over the last year, Cheyanne’s hinted at her relationship with Gavin on her feed, but hasn’t shared photos of his face other than the wedding post, so it seems that the couple has decided to keep their relationship lowkey.

Fans were both excited and shocked at the news of Casalegno’s marriage in the comments. One person commented, “GAVIN IS MARRIED?”, while another person wrote, “hardest launch ever.” One fan even questioned, “EXCUSE ME, DID I MISS A CHAPTER?” Just a lot of mixed emotions are filled in the comments section

The start of Casalegno and King’s relationship is unknown, however, fans believe that the couple got together in late 2023 thanks to an Instagram post of the two together that was shared in September of that year. This could’ve occurred after Casalengo ended his six-year relationship with model Larsen Thompson.

It seems that Casalengo was able to find his lifelong partner all while keeping it a secret, and I call that magnificent!