‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Trailer Already Has Fans Sobbing

We’ll always have new seasons of The Summer I Turned Pretty to look forward to… right? Each season of TSITP adapts one book from Jenny Han’s trilogy of the same name. Fans (including me!) have been waiting for Prime Video to confirm that the show will be coming back for a third season to adapt the series’s final book, We’ll Always Have Summer. Though production was on pause for a while, filming began in 2024. Fans will be able to watch Season 3 very soon, as it will be hitting Prime Video on July 16, 2025. And now, we’ve got a look at what’s in store for Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah with The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 trailer.

Though we didn’t know the fate of the show for a while, it’s no surprise that it was renewed for a new season seeing as it’s a massive success among Gen Z. Amazon previously reported that the Season 2 premiere “drew more than twice as many viewers as all of Season 1 in the first three days on Prime Video.” People can’t tear their eyes away from Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah’s love triangle, and seeing as there’s a whole book’s worth of material set to be adapted, fans are eager to watch the drama keep unfolding.

However, Season 3 will mark the end of TSITP-verse, as Prime Video announced on March 4 that this will be the show’s final season. Cue the tears.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Trailer

Assuming Season 2 ends the way It’s Not Summer Without You does, and Season 3 follows the plot of We’ll Always Have Summer (which it seems to, looking at the Season 3 trailer), we’ll catch up with Belly in college nearly two years later. She and Jeremiah get engaged to prove their commitment to each other, but their friends and families aren’t exactly happy about it (neither am I, TBH). The trailer features two Taylor Swift songs — “Daylight” and “Red.”

We also know that Season 3 will up the ante with 11 episodes, making it the longest season yet. This should give the writers plenty of room to play with the characters and their story arcs.

On April 24, Prime released the official teaser trailer for TSITP, which also contains the Swift anthem, “Red.” And while it mainly focuses on Belly and Jeremiah, an appearance by Conrad steals the whole show. Yup — I’m sat.

Which cast members are coming back for Season 3?

The main cast, like Lola Tung, Chris Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, and Rain Spencer, will all be coming back. The first two seasons introduced new characters, like Skye and Aunt Julia, and brought old ones back, like Cam Cameron — we’ll see who makes the cut next!

Just a few more weeks until we’re back in Cousins Beach, besties!