You may remember Genevieve from Emily in Paris Season 4 as a threat to Emily’s love and professional life, but you probably don’t know the actress who portrays her. ICYMI, Genevieve joined the show as the stepdaughter of Emily’s boss, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu). After landing a job at Agence Grateau, Emily and Genevieve became fast friends as two of the only American-born women working at the marketing agency. However, their budding friendship took a nose dive when Genevieve mistranslated what Emily’s boyfriend, Gabriel, said to her during a fight and prompted their breakup.

At the end of Season 4, Genevieve was stirring up a lot trouble. Not only did she try making a move on Gabriel (he shot her down, obiv), but she was spotted sitting at Emily’s desk after Emily was given the opportunity to work at the new Agence Grateau in Rome. This hints that Genevieve may have her heart set on taking Emily’s job after failing to win over her man.

Now that Emily in Paris has been renewed for a fifth season, might be seeing more of Genevieve in future episodes, so why not get to know the actress behind everyone’s favorite Emily in Paris villain, Thalia Besson.

Thalia Besson isn’t the only famous one in her family.

Thalia is a 23-year-old actor and director. She’s the daughter of producer Virginie Besson-Silla and French director Luc Besson, who is best known for directing Léon: The Professional and The Fifth Element. He’s even behind the 2017 film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, in which Thalia received her first uncredited role.

Before landing the biggest role of her career thus far with Emily in Paris, Thalia was in John Barr’s 2023 thriller Dangerous Waters. As for her upcoming projects outside of Emily in Paris, Thalia is slated to be part of the cast of Janell Shirtcliff’s upcoming horror film, Triton, and Andrew Johnson’s romance movie, When I’m Ready.

Thalia Besson is a director like her father.

Aside from her acting credits, Thalia is following in her father’s footsteps as a director.

In July 2024, she expressed her excitement after “directing [her] second film” with a post on Instagram. While she didn’t give hints as to the title of the project is, she shared a series of pictures from set and promised to “make y’all laugh with this one.” She hasn’t released anymore details about the project on social media, but I’m sure she’ll give her 18K Instagram followers an update on the film ASAP.

Thalia Besson was a standout as Genevieve in Emily in Paris Season 4, and I predict we’re in the midst of witnessing her rise as a Hollywood powerhouse.