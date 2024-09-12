There’s A New Character In ‘Emily In Paris’ Season 4 & She’s Messy

There’s a new American in Paris! Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 2 is finally here, and Emily (Lily Collins) has some competition. Emily has always been known as the wide-eyed, peppy American girl in her circle, but now, she’s not the only one. Part 2 introduced, Genevieve (Thalia Besson), a New Yorker who comes in and stirs up drama. With all the messy characters on this show, she fits right in. She’s looking to take over, and with Emily moving to Rome, will she succeed? Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 2 follow.

As we know from previous seasons, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) and her husband Laurent (Arnaud Binard) have had a crazy marriage. In Season 4 Part 2, we learn that Laurent had a daughter, AKA Genevieve, with another woman around 20 years ago. When the holidays approach, Genevieve leaves New York, visits Sylvie and her dad, and tries to land a job in Paris. She quickly begins working at Agence Grateau.

Emily bonds with Genevieve fast. They’re both American girls from big cities working together in Paris. Sylvie does her best to connect with Genevieve by taking her shopping because she dresses “like an American.” There’s a great shopping montage in episode 7 that may prove that the pair are the best dressed this season. However, after the fun shopping spree, Genevieve reveals to Sylvie that Laurent stays with her mom when he visits them in NYC. This adds to the relationship drama Sylvie and Laurent have throughout the season and we quickly see that Genevieve likes to stir up trouble.

It soon becomes evident that Genevieve wants to take over Emily’s life and will do anything to make that happen. She wants her city, her job, and her boyfriend.

Netflix

Friend or Foe?

At a video shoot for Gabriel’s restaurant in episode 7, he and Emily have a huge fight. Genevieve overhears the whole thing, with Gabriel yelling at Emily in French. Since Genevieve’s French is so good (which she previously lied to Sylvie about), she understood everything. Emily asks her to translate what he said, and she lies and tells Emily that Gabriel doesn’t want to see her anymore. Later that night, Emily and Mindy (Ashley Park) spot Genevieve and Gabriel having a drink at the restaurant, looking pretty cozy. This makes Emily wonder if she can trust Genevieve.

Will Genevieve End Up With Gabriel?

In episode 8, Emily confronts Genevieve about what she saw, and she totally gaslights her. Genevieve says that she was just casually grabbing a drink with Gabriel, and it wasn’t romantic. Later at work, Genevieve unwantedly adds to the marketing meeting (reminding me of someone we know) that Gabriel should be at the event they’re having. This, of course, is awkward for Emily since they just had a huge fight.

As if things couldn’t get any worse, in episode 9, Genevieve moves into the apartment Camille (Camille Razat) moved out of in their building. Gabriel helps her move in, and she invites him to her housewarming party. At the party, she and Gabriel kiss, which was clearly her plan all along. In episode 10, at Gabriel’s Michelin star party, Genevieve throws herself on him, but he makes it clear that he doesn’t want to start anything with her. Gabriel wants to try to win Emily back, but it may be too late this time.

Genevieve is clearly obsessed with Emily and her life. She even sat at Emily’s desk when she was in Rome. Now that Emily is moving, Genevieve might get her wish and become the new American girl in Paris. However, at least for now, she won’t get the guy. Fans will have to wait and see what else Genevieve stirs up in Paris next season.