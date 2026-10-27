It took a while for the Super Bowl 2027 halftime performer to be announced, but after months of waiting, we finally have our pick. This upcoming year, the lucky star is the founder of Roc Nation himself: Jay-Z. On Oct. 26, Apple Music, Roc Nation, and the NFL announced the news on Instagram, writing, “GOAT’s out of the bag.”

The guesses for the 2027 Super Bowl halftime performer ranged from Miley Cyrus to Justin Bieber, but it looks like Jay-Z wanted to take the stage this year. It makes sense, considering Jay is currently celebrating some pretty big anniversaries in his discography: His debut album, Reasonable Doubt, was released 30 years ago in June 1996, and his universally loved album The Blueprint hit stores 25 years ago in September 2001. He also has an eight-part documentary series, Jay-Z in Eight, that launched on HBO Max, following his rise from his early days to now.

This past year, the halftime show was spearheaded by Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, who left audiences stunned with his top hits, next-level stage setup, and the powerful undertones in his performance. His halftime show included a homage to all Latin and Hispanic countries in the world.

Roc Nation, which has been picking the performers to headline the NFL championship game since 2019, is founded and chaired by Jay-Z, and this year, he and his team chose to keep the Super Bowl performance in the Roc Nation family. Is it really that surprising? Not really, considering his wife, Beyoncé, has done the Super Bowl twice — in 2013 and 2016, respectively. Maybe she’ll be featured during his performance!

It’s no surprise that fans are already predicting the big stars that’ll join Jay on stage. Top guesses include Mrs. Carter, of course, alongside Rihanna, Alicia Keys, Linkin Park, and Eminem.

Rihanna please join Jay Z on that stage pic.twitter.com/GPQPkUOeNh https://t.co/F7EKn34Hru — ۟ (@headnavy) October 27, 2026

Jay Z Super Bowl surprise contenders:

Beyoncé

Blue Ivy

Alicia Keys (only if the team in Super Bowl is from NY)

Linkin park

Eminem

Stevie Wonder

Lenny Kravitz

Victoria Monet

Miley Cyrus (“and a Jay z song was on” maybe surprise party in the USA/Dolly tribute) — Lia💙 (@vibegirl630) October 27, 2026

My predicted line up:



Jay Z

Pharrell

DJ Khaled

Meg

Kirk Franklin or Marvin Sapp



Maybe: Alicia Keys, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Kanye West, Timbaland, The Dream, Rapsody, Blue Ivy https://t.co/7RwfXLLysG — !فلسطين حرة (@DreQJones) October 27, 2026

The guests jay z can bring out ALONE is crazy. Beyonce, Rihanna, Alicia Keys, mariah Carey, Justin Timberlake (ick) and thats just singers — PrincessGisdonewith2022🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@gisdonewirh2020) October 27, 2026

All the artists who I think jay-z could bring out for the Super Bowl halftime show:

Beyoncé, Rihanna, Eminem, Justin Timberlake, Alicia Keys etc., https://t.co/ORX0lQTdXU — Solidvapor219 (@AdvaitAnand5) October 27, 2026

Guessing Jay Z guests:



Snoop

Dre

Justin Timberlake

Rhianna

Beyoncé

Alicia Keyes

Pharrell

Eminem

Nas

Mary J Blige

Kanye*

Blue Ivy*

Mike Shinoda* — Mike Dizzll (@mikedizzll) October 27, 2026

jay z gonna bring alicia keys rihanna and beyonce on stage and drop his album right after lmao — matthew 🎄 (@MathewMullings) October 27, 2026

Jay-Z is doing the Halftime Show this year. Perhaps @linkinpark will join him? — Kibble =^.^= (@Next_Jen) October 27, 2026

The Super Bowl is set to air on ESPN with a simulcast on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2027.